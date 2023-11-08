Many Thai guest workers are particularly affected by the violence in Israel. The government is using its global contacts, including with Iran, and is optimistic.

DThe government in Bangkok hopes for the early release of the Thai hostages in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas. As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced earlier this week, only a one- or two-day ceasefire in the conflict was awaited, during which the hostages could be safely escorted out of Gaza. One of the negotiators also said that the Iranian government had clarified the identities of the Thai hostages and informed him that the terrorist organization was ready to release them. Thailand’s military chief had also reported that he had seen photos of the 23 hostages from the Southeast Asian kingdom and that they were fine. However, the Israeli government had previously spoken of 54 Thai hostages in the hands of Hamas.

Whether the optimism is justified can only be said in retrospect. The end of the hostage situation for their compatriots would at least be a moment of relief for many Thais. Bangkok will continue to monitor the conflict closely even after the hostages are released. There are still more than 20,000 Thai guest workers employed in the vegetable fields and orchards of Israel.