Teleworking has long ceased to be the exception. Today it is the norm: in Spain, 83% of companies have developed remote work policies, a figure well above 76% of the average for European countries. And with the large degree of implementation of this new employment situation, it is inevitable to improve the virtual tools available to companies, large or small, and employees to carry out their activity.

In this context, meetings by Teams and access to any file in the cloud, for example, are the basic standard. From there, everything remains to be done. “Our collaboration and teleworking tools have been updated in an agile way,” says Rebeca Marciel, director of Microsoft Consulting. The technology giant has launched Viva, a platform that serves as a learning module for employees to access training, but also, and perhaps the most striking thing, as a virtual wellness center, indicating to workers how they can optimize their working time and their leisure time, a way to avoid the increasing stress specific to teleworking. “The platform suggests to the employee what time he needs to take care of himself and what things he can do to achieve it, such as yoga or meditation. It also measures how we are doing: if we collaborate effectively, if we have quality time for the activities we want … ”, Marciel adds. Viva estimates these parameters using artificial intelligence and with complete privacy. The results allow us to understand how the templates are working in this virtual environment and how the employees feel in this situation.

Viva tries to answer the star question these days: how to sell and produce in such a changing virtual environment. Currently, the demand for tools that solve this question does not stop growing. Even in areas as tangible as new construction. “Systems emerge that until recently seemed like science fiction,” says Marciel. One of the most surprising is Digital Twins, which would allow operating a plant remotely, something as necessary, in the expert’s opinion, as connecting to a meeting through Teams.

