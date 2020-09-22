Combating the gender gap in tech companies is one of the great challenges of the business sector. Human resources departments are turning to equalize the presence of men and women in STEM positions and demand the commitment of the whole of society in a way that still has a long way to go.

Only 35% of women worldwide are enrolled in so-called STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) majors. The data comes from a recent Unesco report and demonstrates the enormous gender inequality in the field of science and technology. In the case of Spain, the situation is even more worrying, according to the Ministry of Education. Not only has the number of women enrolled in these studies decreased (a 28% drop between 2010 and 2017), but the gender gap in the technology sector persists. Quite a challenge for tech companies, whose demand for these professional profiles both in Spain and in the rest of Europe is unstoppable.

Tech companies are, in fact, one of the key players in solving this huge challenge. Attracting female talent trained and specialized in these fields is essential to combat gender stereotypes. At Adevinta Spain, the world’s leading company in digital marketplaces that operates in our country through Fotocasa, habitaclia, InfoJobs, autos.net, motos.net, Milanuncios and vibbo, they are fully aware of the need to sign female technological talent . To achieve this, the company has launched various initiatives in order to reduce the gender gap and guarantee real equality in a professional environment oriented towards technology.

The measures are aimed at promoting an inclusive and welcoming culture towards diversity, in general, and towards women, in particular. For example, in certain tech positions that are easier to fill (such as junior profiles), only female candidates are taken into account; They have also created the Women in Leadership program to promote the presence of women in management positions. As an initiative for both genders and applied in all the selection processes, the criterion of positive discrimination is followed: in the face of a profile of similar professional skills, the company chooses the candidate (male or female) whose gender is less represented in your work area.

Need for a global commitment

Measures such as those undertaken by Adevinta represent a breakthrough, but the road is long and many other agents must move. The UN is already working on it: the promotion of equality between men and women is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its 2030 Agenda. The purpose is to approve and strengthen policies and laws to promote gender equality, and favor the empowerment of women and girls at all levels.

To promote this objective, it is essential that governments and institutions commit to promoting equality from a very early age. That is why the role that education plays is essential. Only in this way can stereotypes of gender roles be broken, both in the personal, educational and professional spheres. This happens, among many other tasks, to share family responsibilities, encourage women’s access to technical careers, equalize gender representation … Because only with a solid foundation, society will achieve a work environment in which women and men count with the same opportunities.