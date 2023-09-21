Home page politics

From: Max Müller

Civil servant or employed? This is more than a small detail for teachers. © N. Bruckmann/Midjourney (machine-generated*)

Just in time for the start of the summer holidays, many teachers became unemployed – and were rehired for the new school year. New figures show how widespread this disturbing practice is.

What is being said in the staff room? About the 6a student who constantly disrupts math class? The next school trip? The approaching holidays? Far from it, says Matilda Schuster on the phone. “The ongoing issue is the unequal treatment of civil servants and employed teachers,” she says. It’s a sensitive topic, especially within the college, which is why Schuster doesn’t want to read her real name in the newspaper.

She must know it first hand because Schuster teaches at a school in the Rhineland. “Nobody can understand the fact that there are teachers who earn more money and enjoy great security, and on the other hand, colleagues who don’t have any of that,” says Schuster. Because one thing is clear: “We all do the same work – and we all feel how intense the stress is,” says Schuster. Everyone agrees that the burden is mainly due to the lack of staff.

Dramatic situation in schools: How many teachers are missing

How dramatic the teacher shortage is and will become depends on who you ask. The Conference of Ministers of Education assumes that there will need to be around 25,000 more teachers by 2025. By 2030, the gap is expected to be around 31,000 teachers. The renowned educational researcher Klaus Klemm is even more pessimistic. He predicts that a total of 40,000 teachers will be missing by 2025. By 2035 the number is expected to rise to 85,000. Career changers are already being hired everywhere, and federal states are competing with civil servants for new staff.

But parallel to this, almost unnoticed, there is a practice that doesn’t fit with the status quo at all. These are employed teachers who often have fixed-term contracts – until the start of the summer holidays. Then they are unemployed for six weeks and are hired again. An approach that saves money, but may not necessarily make the job more attractive.

Almost 4,000 employed teachers were unemployed before the summer holidays

From a request from the Left to the federal government IPPEN.MEDIA current figures are now available. Accordingly, in June 2023, when the big holidays began only in North Rhine-Westphalia, 326 teachers reported unemployed. In August, when all federal states were on vacation, the number shot up to 3,787. Figures for 2022 show that the new additions to the unemployment statistics will only be short-lived because they will be rehired in time for the new school year. In September 2022, 4,083 previously unemployed teachers nationwide returned to work.

Susanne Ferschl, deputy chairwoman of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, criticizes this. “Loss of hours in schools and high levels of sickness and burnout among the remaining teachers – that is the reality in German schools. Even though the problems are known, thousands of teachers are still being sent on unemployment during the summer holidays in order to be reemployed in time for the start of the school year.”

Numbers slightly down

It is cheap to constantly complain about the shortage of teachers and at the same time, in political helplessness, to order overtime and restrict the right to work part-time. “Anyone who wants to do something about the poor state of education must, in addition to a training and investment crisis for schools, also ensure good working conditions for teachers,” said Ferschl. “Because anyone who saves on education is stealing the future from our children and young people.”

There is still a bit of hope. Compared to last year, unemployment in August fell slightly nationwide. In 2022 there were 4,553, this year around 750 fewer. Still far too much, says Schuster. She is not affected by the procedure at all because she has already reached the saving grace: civil service.

