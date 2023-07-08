Deutsche Wellei

07/08/2023 – 11:43 am

Anyone who thinks that the passionate genre born in the Buenos Aires underworld is exclusive to Latin blood is wrong. For decades it has been almost national music for the “cold” Finns – as the Tangomarkkinat festival proves. Tangomarkkinat festival. For five days in July, the city’s streets are transformed into a gigantic dance hall: elderly and young couples, professionals and amateurs, return to the plaintive sound of the bandoneon. It’s tango time, passion time.

Porteño fever has been raging in the Nordic country for over 100 years. If the award-winning Finnish filmmaker Ari Kaurismäki is to be believed, it was not even Argentines who created tango, but peasants from their country, to scare away the wolves. And only decades later would sailors take Finland’s music to South America.

As popular as the theory is in the Nordic country, the truth is that tango was born in Buenos Aires. At the end of the 19th century, the port district of La Boca was a melting pot for migrants from all over the world, who went to try their luck in the metropolis on the south bank of the Rio de la Plata. Tango would have been their gift to their new homeland, combining the folklore and instruments of their homeland into a new sound.

“A sad thought you can dance to”

One of the great names of this art, the composer Enrique Santos Discépolo (1901-1951), once said: “Tango is a sad thought that can be danced.” But it is much more than a dance, as it sings of the eternal defeat of human beings by life, the betrayal of the heart, loneliness and the desire to die. Corazón, amor y sangre: it was the triad of the soul of an immigrant trying to stay afloat in a new and strange world.

In the beginning, the Argentine elite was ashamed of the so obscene tango, coming from the city’s gutters. For there where the new arrivals saw their dreams of wealth frustrated, many sought the underworld of crime, surrendering to alcohol, gambling and prostitution.

In 1904, the Buenos Aires police warned against a dance that “with its indecent gestures incites a competition of elements that in the end always end up using the knife”. It took a long time for the tango to become socially acceptable in Europe: in Germany, Emperor Wilhelm II forbade his officers to dance it in uniform; the pope included it in the Index of the Catholic Church.

And, still in 1913, the Argentine ambassador in Paris announced: “The tango of Buenos Aires is a dance reserved only for houses of ill repute and bars of the worst kind. It is never danced in the halls of good society. For Argentine ears, tango is associated with deplorable ideas.”

Finnish Tango: depression in a minor key

The warning came too late: after conquering Parisian society, tangomania gained the world. In Finland, it is said that the first contact was through a couple of Danish dancers, at the Hotel Börs in Helsinki.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the new musical genre spread across the Arctic Circle – although the orchestras’ repertoire consisted mainly of German tangos, with their “hammered” rhythm. And dancing was still almost exclusive to urban society: in the countryside, couples remained faithful to their waltzes, polkas and native jenkka.

The true birth of Finnish tango had to wait until the Second World War: during the pauses between combats, the musician Toivo Kärki composed pieces such as Siks’ oon mä suruinen (Why am I so sad) at the front – although based on the musical Russian romances and German marches.

After the war, melancholic sounds imported from overseas remained popular, as they also reflected the tendency to depression, so widespread among Finns, for which the long months of darkness are largely responsible.

“People are only happy when they are unhappy”, stated Mauri Antero Numminen in 2014 to the German magazine Der Spiegel, in an interview entitled Without tango there are no Finns. For this reason, added the composer, “Finnish tango is only authentic in a minor key”. Although, unlike his Argentinean counterpart, the stage for his lyrics is not the underworld and its seedy bars, but the countryside and nature.

Worldwide fame – in Finland

In 1955, with its unreachable love story, Unto Mononen’s tango Satumaa (Fairy Land) captured the hearts of Finns, to the point of becoming the unofficial national anthem. And Olavi Virta (1915-1972) is to Finland what Carlos Gardel is to Argentina: the uncrowned king of tango, the incarnation of the living legend of the boy who gained worldwide fame.

In the 1950s, dance halls could be found all over Finland, and in each village the local sports club maintained its own stage on which popular music stars – including tango – performed. And even in the following decade, when English-speaking music took over the charts, the Argentine rhythm did not give way.

Thus, in 1963 they shared first place between the best sellers All my loving, by the Beatles, and the tango Tähdet meren yllä (The stars over the sea), in the voice of Reijo Taipale. From then on, tango never left Finland: the fashion may have died down a bit, there were fewer new compositions, but in the dance halls it remained very much alive.

But, alert: tango is not equal to tango, in sounds and steps. In addition to the daring paths adopted by tango nuevo in Argentina – with Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) as its greatest exponent –, according to dance specialists, the Finnish variant is less acrobatic, the posture of the couple more frontal and relaxed, and therefore easier to learn.

