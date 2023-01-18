Miss Universe 2022, the famous beauty pageant, has a new queen and her name is R’Bonney Gabriel. The young model is 28 years old and is the ninth woman from the United States who has won the crown for the country. To win this award, Gabriel had to beat 84 participants from around the world, including Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno; Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel; and Miss Dominican Republic, andreina martinez.

It should be noted that the crown of the beauty queen, whose name is Force For Good (Force for Good), is valued at 5.3 million dollars and is made up of 993 precious stones

Who is R’Bonney Gabriel and how tall is Miss Universe 2022 really?

R’Bonney Gabriel She is the first woman of Filipino origin to have achieved the title of Miss United States. Her father, Remigio Bonzon ‘R. Bon ‘Gabriel came to the United States to study Psychology at the University of Houston and there he met Dana Walker, a woman of American origin, who eventually became his wife and mother of his children.

The current Miss Universe was born on March 20, 1994. Photo: Brand

The young model is currently 28 years old and, according to the official information of the contest, measures exactly 1.70 meters.

What career did R’Bonney Gabriel study for?

The current Miss Universe has a degree in Fashion and Clothing Design from the University of North Texas , from which she graduated in 2018. After finishing her studies, she created her own fashion label, R’Bonney Nola, and partnered with Magpies & Peacocks. There she teaches sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence.

R’Bonney Gabriel. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Shot/@rbonneynola

In addition, he has emphasized on several occasions his passion to raise awareness in the fashion industry by reducing pollution and using recycled materials in the manufacture of clothing.

R’Bonney Gabriel wore various ball gowns during the beauty pageant. Photo: Hello

“We all have something special and when we plant those seeds for other people in our lives, we transform them and use them as a vehicle for change,” he said during the pageant ceremony.

What did R’Bonney Gabriel answer to win Miss Universe 2022?

The last question for the top 3 finalists for the Miss Universe 2022 was this: “If you won Miss Universe, how would you work to show that you are an empowering and progressive organization?”

This was what he answered R’Bonney Gabriel before establishing herself as the winner of the contest: “ I would be a transformational leader . As a passionate designer, for many years, I use passion as a force to grow, we work with recycling, we make our dresses and we put them at the service of women who have survived human trafficking and violence. It is very important to believe in us, invest in the community and in their talents to make a difference. We all have something special and we must use it”.

R’Bonney Gabriel joins the nine candidates from the United States who lifted the Miss Universe crown. Photo: Composition La República/Lapresse/Broadcast

Who are the parents of R’Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022?

R’Bonney Gabriel is of Filipino descent on his father’s side. He’s Remigio Bonzón, better known only as R “Bon”, who moved to Washington, United States as a young man, but currently resides in Houston, Texas.

As for his mother figure, it corresponds to the American, Dana Walker. Fruit of the love of her parents is that she obtained exotic features and features.

Parents of R’Bonney Gabriel. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Shot/@rbonneynola

Miss Universe 2022: top 16

Although Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno, could not win the crown, she was part of the top 16 candidates for the Miss Universe 2022:

1. Puerto Rico – Ashley Carino

2. Haiti – Mideline Phelizo

3. Australia – Monique Riley

Four. Dominican Republic – Andreina Martinez

5. Laos – Payengxa Lor

6. South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri

7. Portugal – Telma Filipa Ramos Madeira

8. Canada – Amelia Tu

9. Peru – Alessia Rovegno

10. Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Jane LaShon Ramey

11. Curaçao – Gabriëla Pereira Dos Santos

12. India – Divita Rai

13. Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

14. Spain – Alicia Lisette Faubel de Correa

fifteen. United States – R’Bonney Nola Gabriel

16. Colombia – Maria Fernanda Aristizabal.

Miss Peru Alessia Rovegno was positioned in the Top 16 of the international beauty pageant. Photo: La República composition

Miss United States, R'Bonney Gabriel, is 28 years old. The model that won Miss Universe 2022 was born in the city of Houston, Texas. In addition to her work in the world of modeling, she works as a designer of ecological clothing.

Miss United States R’Bonney Gabriel is 28 years old. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo Capture

How much money would R’Bonney Gabriel have made by becoming Miss Universe 2022?

It is estimated that R’Bonney Gabriel was made with the sum of US$250,000, since in the last edition of Miss Universe 2021, the winner was Miss India, who took that sum, according to what was released to the press. Therefore, R’Bonney Gabriel will get a sum close to her being the winner of the world pageant.

R’Bonney Gabriel would have won the sum of US$250,000 at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

In the final stage of Miss Universe 2022In the round of questions and answers, R'Bonney Gabriel surprised when answering about how they would go to show that the beauty pageant is an empowering and progressive organization if it wins the title.

“I would use the platform to be a transformational leader. I teach sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it’s so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds for other people in our life, we transform it and use it as a vehicle for change,” said R’Bonney Gabriel, United States Representative.

Who are the US winners at Miss Universe?

Before R’Bonney Gabriel became Miss Universe, she had a few figures that came before her. These include the following:

1954 – Miriam Jacqueline Stevenson

1956 – Carol Ann Laverne

1960 – Linda Jeanne Bement

1967 – Sylvia Louise Hitchcock

1980 – Shawn Nichols Weatherley

1995 – Chelsi Mariam – Pearl Smith

1997 – Brook Antoinette Mahealani

2012 – Olivia Frances Culpo