Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco They will become parents in a few weeks. Recently, they celebrated the baby shower of their first-born Cayetana in style and, although the absence of Samahara Lobatón gave something to talk about, another detail stood out. It was about the difference in height between the couple.

How tall is Melissa Klug?

Melissa Klug He is 1.70 m tall tall, as he commented in an Instagram story. The influencer became known in the entertainment world for her relationship with Jefferson Farfan. Currently, she is a successful businesswoman: she has a clothing, footwear and accessories store from recognized international brands called Gaia. Furthermore, he is in charge of MK Productiones, where the work of artists is made visible in the media.

On the other hand, he has more than 2.7 million followers on his Instagram account. Usually, she shares tender photos of her advanced pregnancy next to her future husband, Jesus Boat.

How tall is Jesús Barco?

A little taller than his girlfriend, Melissa Klug, Jesús Barco is 1.75 m tall. In this way, it beats the chalaca by 5 centimeters. As you can see in the photos, they are almost the same size.

The footballer plays as a defensive midfielder and his current team is Sport Boys of League 1. In addition, Barco is 26 years old, while Melissa is 39 years old..



