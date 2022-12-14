Magaly Medina He is one of the most influential figures on Peruvian television. In addition to being a show host and businesswoman, she is also a fashion reference for her followers on social media because she shares content about clothing and accessories from famous brands.

However, many say that Magaly Medina seems to be tall because of her photos on Instagram. The truth is that the driver resorts to a tactic to look more stylish. In this note, we tell you more details about it.

Magaly Medina’s height

According to the BodySize portal, Magaly Medina is 1.67 cm tall. Because she is not very tall, the ATV driver wears heels when she poses with her husband Alfredo Zambrano at public events.

Although on other occasions, when she has to go on a trip to tourist places in Peru, the popular “Urraca” appears wearing slippers to feel more comfortable. This look is combined with polo shirts in light tones and classic jeans.

The height of Magaly Medina. Photo: ATV capture

When did Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano meet?

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano met in 2008. At that time, the driver had been free for 76 days after being released from prison and, thanks to a group of mutual friends, had her first meeting with the notary. After several years of relationship, the couple married in December 2016.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano got married 6 years ago. Photo: composition LR/Things/Instagram/Magaly Medina

The age difference between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano

The ‘Urraca’ turned 59 on April 1, 2022. Magaly Medina was born in 1963. Alfredo Zambrano It is from April 30, 1972, currently being 50 years old.

Thus, the age difference between spouses is 9 years. The driver stated that this does not affect her at all. “I don’t feel old at all, I don’t feel old at all,” she said.