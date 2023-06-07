Shakira and the racing driver lewis hamilton Rumors continue to fuel a possible relationship. Not only a recent photo shows them having dinner together, the singer was also seen in the box of the Mercedes Benz team, the brand for which the British runs. In addition, various Spanish media claim that they observed them when they walked holding hands at the end of the F1 Grand Prix event.

The truth is that many fans of the Colombian want to see her happy, after she was deceived by ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. In that sense, to find out more about Hamilton, we’ll tell you how tall he is and how many centimeters he gets along with the composer of “Acrostic”.

How tall are Lewis Hamilton and Shakira?

The car racer and originally from the United Kingdom is 1.74 meters tall. At just 22 years old, he participated for the first time in Formula 1 and was runner-up. The following year he achieved his first title in the world’s top racing category, deciding to join the Mercedes Benz team, with which he continues to this day.

For her part, the Colombian Shakira is 1.57 meters tall, so the difference between the two is only 17 centimeters.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton stir up social networks with a photo together. Photo: Composition LR/ Billboard/ Motorsport

What is the photo that increased the rumors between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?

The controversial photo was posted as an Instagram Story by poet, singer, and filmmaker Mustafa the Poet. In it you can see Lewis with Shakira. There are also the model Fai Khadra, the musician Daniel Caesar and the model Adriana Mora. Apparently they would have met for dinner at the Parco Japanese restaurant.

Mustafa the Poet was in charge of uploading the controversial photo of Shakira with Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Instagram

How old is Lewis Hamilton?

lewis hamilton he is 38 years old. He was born in the UK and started racing cars from a very young age. That was how he got into motorsports. Currently, he holds seven world championship trophies in Formula 1.

