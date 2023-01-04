Several years have passed since Laura Huarcayo He decided to step aside from television with “Welcome the Afternoon” to embark on new promising projects in directions that, until then, were unknown to him. Her sudden withdrawal from her spotlight left a great void in her audience, which always remembers her and keeps her in mind for having belonged to formats that set trends in her time, such as “Habacilar” and “Lima lemon ”.

A detail that has always caught the attention of the former presenter is that, at the time of sharing a television set with several characters from the local show business, such as Alfredo Benavides and Carlos Vílchez, there was a notable difference in terms of the height that their companions, who were not short either, as they were of average height.

Laura Huarcayo was the star host of “Welcome the afternoon.” Photo: The Republic

How tall is Laura Huarcayo?

Because of this, curiosity about her height without heels has always been latent in her followers.

A quick search on the internet has revealed that the 48-year-old ex-model measures 1.70 m, with which she is positioned as one of the tallest entertainment figures, along with Karla Tarazona, Pierina Carcelén and the “Ñanita” Claudia Portocarrero.

Laura Huarcayo’s long legs do not go unnoticed in this photo. Photo: Laura Huarcayo/Instagram

What does Laura Huarcayo do after leaving TV?

After her retirement from television screens, Laura Huarcayo has dedicated herself to being an entrepreneur of three businesses that have to do with women’s beauty. She so indicates it on her social network her Instagram, in which she has 124,000 followers.

One of the shops sells wedding dresses, another is a beauty salon, and the third is called Bambú, a spa for massages.

Laura Huarcayo is dedicated to being an entrepreneur. Photo: Instagram / Laura Huarcayo

Users ask Laura Huarcayo to return to TV

Laura Huarcayo impressed her Instagram followers by posting postcards of a lingerie photo session. By this means, her fans took advantage of her to ask for her return to the screens with some entertainment program.

“How royal, Mrs. Laura, come back to TV”, “You have to go back to TV, beautiful”, “You are missed on TV”, “You are missed, it would have been a good duo with ‘Carlota'”, were some of the warm messages that his audience left him.