Juliana Oxenford She is one of the symbolic figures of the Peruvian newscasts due to her controversial opinions and her controversial interviews with politicians, since they are often commented on on social networks due to the attitude that the Peruvian journalist has. In front of cameras, the professional appears to have a prominent stature, but the reality is different. When Oxenford isn’t wearing heels, she’s much smaller. How tall is it really? We tell you in this note.

How tall is Juliana Oxenford without heels?

As with other celebrities in the show, the Bodysize portal has some measurements of Juliana Oxenford. According to the medium, the journalist is 1.60 m tallso it can be deduced that the presenter appears to be taller thanks to the clothes and heels she wears in the ATV news program “In Juliana’s style”.

Juliana Oxenford’s true stature is revealed. Photo: @julianaoxenford/Instagram

However, it should be noted that she prefers comfortable shoes to carry out her daily activities. As can be seen on her Instagram account, the professional is also shown wearing sneakers when practicing sports.

Juliana Oxenford’s lifestyle

In 2018, Juliana Oxenford He had an interview with Trome and revealed details of his personal life, such as the sport he practices and the type of food he eats on a daily basis.

“I train everyday. I do power plate, Maria accompanies me and then I take her to swimming and ballet. I am 39 years old and I weigh 46 kilos; I’m skinny, but tough. Zero voluptuous and zero chassis, ha ha ha… I look brave, but I’m Lorna. I have been a vegetarian since I was 18 years old and I never sin”, indicated Juliana Oxenford.

Juliana Oxenford reveals that she has been a vegetarian since she was 18 years old. Photo: Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

The curious way in which Juliana Oxenford fired her last program of 2022

During the finale of his last show in 2022, Juliana Oxenford He sent an interesting message to his viewers, referring to his detractors. “Despite the fact that there are people who want to see us away from the open signal, we have renewed the contract (with ATV) and we are going to stay (for all of 2023),” he spoke. “ I return on January 11. He will stay in my replacement Pilar Higashi. I send you a strong hug. Happy New Year. And hopefully 2023 will be better. See you next year ”, added the Peruvian journalist.

Juliana Oxenford said goodbye to her last show in 2022. Photo: LR composition/ ATV capture

Juliana Oxenford dances to the rhythm of “Pasito tun tun”

A few days ago, Juliana Oxenford celebrated her birthday with her loved ones in a busy bar in Lima. From what can be seen in the video, everyone had a happy time and this is demonstrated by the journalist, who danced to the rhythm of “Pasito tun tun”.

“I can only say that I am a more than lucky woman. I have a husband who loves me and who picks me up from the channel to take me dancing, a couple of sisters who always make my life more fun, friends who are always there and unconditionally,” said the professional.

Juliana Oxenford had an affair with Salim Vera

As told by Salim Vera, he and Juliana Oxenford met at the Bauhaus nightclub and he immediately asked her out. Back then, neither had the fame and recognition they have today. On his side, the journalist described him as a “bravo” boy.

Juliana Oxenford, true to her style, did not hesitate to tell about the closeness she had with the former member of Libido Salim Vera. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso / Instagram capture / @julianaoxenford.oficial / La República

Juliana Oxenford and her sister Lucía Oxenford met again

It is not news that Juliana Oxenford does not maintain a close relationship with her paternal family, such as with her half-sister, Lucía Oxenford, since the journalist considers that her father, actor Marcelo Oxenford, abandoned her when she was six years old.

However, this 2022 a photo published by Lucía revealed that they would have smoothed out rough edges, since in the snapshot they are seen celebrating the wedding of one of their happy brothers. “My brother Manu got married, the only one of four sisters; he married Andrea, an amazing girl. I am not sharing any more photos out of respect for his privacy, ”commented the actress.