“This is war” is characterized by being a space in which several of its participants have fallen in love with each other and ended up being couples. Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga they are one of them. Both live together and on more than one occasion have publicly announced their plans to get married. That is why they stand out as one of the most solid relationships of the Peruvian show business. The brother of Gino Assereto He also usually attracts attention for his height, since he is one of the tallest competitors in the television space.

Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga They made their relationship official in January 2021. Before making their relationship known, they were constantly seeing each other for a year. This was revealed at the time by the influencer to the program “América spectacles”. “We already have two and a half years, but a year of playing hard to get a little bit,” Arizaga said.

What is the love story of Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga?

Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga met on the “This is war” program. Both are competitors in said contest, which is why they coincided on the television set. Since his admission, Gino Assereto’s brother proved to get along well with Arizaga.

That’s how they started dating as friends. Since they began dating, their partners began to link them both and tried to match them, despite the fact that both had not made any love relationship official.

even the argentinian Facundo Gonzales ‘joked’ with them and revealed that Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga they were together. Despite this, neither of them denied or confirmed said statement. The hints continued until the beginning of 2021, since in January of that year they made public that they were together.

“We just spent New Years together and on January 1 we decided to be together and I am more than happy, I am in love, I am happy. It was almost like a year getting to know each other, trying, the next one gets it and now we’re together. It was on January 31 at 12, but we decided that our relationship would begin on January 1,” Angie Arizaga declared at the time.

Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga made their relationship public in January 2021. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/GV Producciones.

How tall is Jota Benz and how much difference does he have with Angie Arizaga?

As reported by El Popular, Jack Benz measures 1.94 meters. He is taller than his brother Gino Assereto, who is 1.90 meters tall. That is why he is considered one of the highest competitors on the TV show.

For his part, Angie Arizaga He is approximately 1.69 meters tall. In that sense, Jota is larger than the influencer by at least 25 centimeters.

Jota Benz is taller than Angie Arizaga by at least 25 centimeters. Photo: composition LR/Angie Arizaga/Instagram

How old is Jota Benz?

Jack Benz He is currently 30 years old. The brother of Gino Assereto He celebrated another year of life on July 30, 2022. For his name day, Angie Arizaga greeted the competitor of “This is war” with an emotional message. “Happy birthday sweetheart, great, great. Welcome to base 3 my love, ”she said in a live link that she made on social networks.