José Peláez has been one of the biggest surprises in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. His presence in the reality show has become one of the favorite things for fans of the gastronomic reality show, who were even very concerned when the actor, also hinted that he might not be part of the third season of the show, although this is not occurred.

And not only that, but the fans of the man on the small screen believe that he is quite tall, but do you know what the real height of the television presenter is? Meet him in the following note.

How tall is José Peláez, the host of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

Jose Pelaez He was already a relatively well-known figure in the artistic world after appearing in national films; However, he became much more popular after his participation in the conduction of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

The 35-year-old athlete also seems quite tall on the small screen and this turns out to be true because he is 1.75 meters tall.

Added to this, Peláez is one of those who enjoys greater stature in the third season, compared to other participants such as beatriz martinezbetter known as the ‘People’s Herbalist’which is 1.55 meters high.

