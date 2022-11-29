Harry Styles is presented this Tuesday, November 29 in a concert that is already stirring up his followers, many of whom listen to him from One Direction. And it is not for less, since it is one of the most acclaimed artists in pop music today.

One of the aspects that generates the most curiosity about the singer is his height since it has been known that he was the tallest member of the youth group he shared with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and company. Next, we tell you the details.

How tall is Harry Styles?

According to the portal imdbwhich records data from thousands of music and film artists, the height of Harry Styles is 1.83 m.

Harry Styles performs this Tuesday, November 29 in Lima.

How old is Harry Styles today?

Harry Styles was born on February 1, 1994, so he is currently 28 years old.

Harry Styles in Lima: what will the concert setlist be?

This Tuesday the 29th, Harry Styles will give a concert at the National Stadium in Lima and, although the songs that will play have not yet been confirmed, it is speculated that this would be the setlist for the Harry Styles concert in Peru:

“Music for a sushi restaurant”

Golden

“I adore you”

Daylight

“Cinema”

“Keep driving”

“Satellite”

“She”

“Matilda”

“Lights up”

“Canyon Moon”

“Treat people with kindness”

“What makes you beautiful”

“Late night talk”

“Watermelon sugar”

“Love of my Life”

“Sign of the times”

“As it was”

What was Harry Styles’ first band?

The 28-year-old Briton has had a love of singing since he was a child. It is so that from the school he already formed his own band, in which he fulfilled the role of singer. The group was called White Skimo and, to the surprise of many, continues to play today.