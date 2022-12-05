Although the ninth season of “At the bottom there is room” He has already left several characters behind, there are some that are unforgettable. One of them is Raúl Del Prado, better known as the ‘Platanazo’, whom the actor Christian Thorsen He played for a couple of years in the Peruvian series on América TV and earned the love of the fans.

Precisely, his famous nickname was given based on his remarkable and great stature compared to the other characters in the novel. In fact, he was the tallest of all, but exactly how tall was he?

The role of Christian Thorsen in “Al fondo hay sitio”

Throughout his appearances, Raúl enchanted fans by becoming the boyfriend of the much-loved Charito, with whom he had a long love story for several seasons.

Christian Thorsen and Monica Sanchez. Photo: GLR

Likewise, he was also known for being Miguel Ignacio’s best friend and for his funny jokes with Diego Montalbán, in which his nickname changed to ‘La Raúla’.

The real height of the ‘Platanazo’

But the truth is that, since it arrived in Las Lomas, the ‘Platanazo’ always stood out for its distinguished height. A) Yes, In the background there is a site Fandoma specialized website that has compiled various information on the series since its first chapter, indicate your exact height.

According to the portal, R aúl Del Prado (Christian Thorsen) measures no less than 1.88 m (6.16 feet) and it is definitely the tallest character in the series .

Those who follow him on the list of the largest are Richard Wilkinson (1.85m), Pepe Gonzales (1.81m) Y Koky Reyes (1.80m).