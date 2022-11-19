Richard Acuna and Brunella Horna are in the middle of the preparations for their long-awaited wedding, to take place next Saturday, December 17. Previously, the couple participated in the dinner for the 31st anniversary of the César Vallejo University. Curiously, in the images shared by the son of César Acuña, the detail that stands out is the difference in the height of the couple.

Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna with César Acuña at an event at the UCV. Photo: Richard Acuna/Instagram

How tall is Brunella Horna?

Brunella Horna is 1.70 m tall. She has stood out not only as the host of “América hoy”, but also as a businesswoman with her spa salon, as well as her clothing store , where she is a model.

On the other hand, in her Instagram profile, in which she has 3.2 million followers, the Chiclayo model is very careful that the difference in height with Richard Acuña is not noticeable in the photographs, even in several images she appears seated and her boyfriend standing.

Richard Acuna and Brunella Horna. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

How tall is Richard Acuna?

A little taller than his father, César Acuña Peralta, who barely reaches 1.51 m, the former congressman Richard Acuna He is 1.60 m tall.

The former legislator of the Alliance for Progress (APP) is the father of four children. Three of them are the result of his relationship with Susan Carvo, and the last one born in 2015 from his romance with the Trujillo model Camila Ganoza.

Through social networks, it is known that the older children of Richard Acuña maintain a good relationship with Brunella Horna, even the twins address her as “aunt”.

In their photographs, Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna take care that the difference in height is not very noticeable. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

How old is Brunella Horna?

Brunella Horna was born on March 5, 1996 in Chiclayo, to date she is 26 years old. Her parents are Gustavo Horna and Giuliana Bocanegra. She has two brothers, Gustavo Horna, 30, and her younger brother Thiago Horna12 years.

Brunella Horna and her family. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

How old is Richard Acuna?

The son of César Acuña and Rosa Núñez, Richard Frank Acuna Nunez He was born on September 18, 1984. He has 3 siblings, Kelly Acuña Núñez, Yahir Acuña Gutiérrez and César Acuña Núñez.

The age difference between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña is 12 years and they got engaged on last Saturday July 16.

Richard Acuña with his father and brothers. Photo: Richard Acuna/Twitter

What careers did Brunella Horna study?

Brunella Horna studied Fashion Design and then Business Administration, as revealed in an interview with Sheyla Rojas for “You are in all” in 2018.

“I was studying fashion design and I dropped out of technical studies. I want to finish a professional career and my mother-in-law told me ‘you have to study’”, recounted ‘Baby Brune’.

Brunella Horna he will distribute aguadito in his marriage

Before the end of 2022, Brunella Horna will move to the married row. As it became known, the marriage between the model and Richard Acuña will take place on the third Saturday of December and from time to time, the young woman continues to give details of what will be her expected wedding.

The host of “America Today” surprised by confirming one of the dishes that will be distributed during her ceremony. “In Chiclayo, the aguadito is taken at night, that is, at 3 or 4 in the morning. In my marriage at 3 am there will be aguadito, the aguadito comes out,” said Horna.

When is Brunella Horna’s wedding?

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña will join the married couple this Saturday, December 17, 2022, days after Valeria Piazza’s wedding. It is not yet known if the ceremony will take place in the city of Lima or in the north. Most likely it will be in Trujillo or Chiclayo. However, it is expected to be one of the weddings of the year.

A few days ago, Brunella Horna celebrated her bachelorette party with her closest friends.