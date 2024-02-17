The singer Azucena Calvay started in the world of music at a very young age and is currently one of the representatives of the cumbia genre who continues to gain more followers with his concerts in various parts of Peru. Her popularity increased after she joined Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia and, in 2023, she made the complicated decision to go solo and the public has not stopped supporting her in her projects. Some fans are curious to know more about the artist, specifically her height. For this reason, the interpreter of 'Stop Loving You' He revealed in an interview some little-known details about himself.

What did Azucena Calvay study, apart from working as a singer?

Azucena Calvay, at the height of his popularity, has decided to take a break from his artistic career. The reason behind this decision is her commitment to higher education, since she is in the final phase of her studies in Human Medicine, studying the tenth cycle at the Señor de Sipán University.

Over the past few years, Calvay has had to meticulously organize her time to balance her academic and professional responsibilities. According to his statements in an interview given to the program 'On the Sixth Day', His daily routine includes studying every morning and dedicating himself to his work commitments during the afternoons and evenings. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, days that he has as free, he reserves them exclusively to be with his family.

But that's not all, because in March of this year he plans to start a second professional career: Law. “I'm 'chanconaza'. At school I had good grades and got first places,” he told Trome.

How tall is Azucena Calvay?

On stage and wherever she goes, Azucena Calvay not only stands out for her talent, but because his height It generates curiosity in those who see it. Therefore, to end the doubts about this curious fact, the singer herself revealed how tall she is.

“I'm (taller) than the average girl, I'm 1.68 m tall. Apart from the fact that (when) I wear heels I look much taller”he said in an interview with La República.

Azucena Calvay usually wears heels in her presentations.

Likewise, she explained that she already understood that, even though she doesn't like it, she should wear heels: “It is part of the job (as an artist) because, if it were up to me, I would be wearing sneakers, the culture, how you are dressed because it is also not only about singing, but everything (must be) well presentable. That's why I also use bags“.

How does Azucena Calvay feel as a new mother?

In September 2023, Azucena Calvay welcomed her first baby, the result of her romantic relationship with her partner Jhonatan Chero. After a few months of starting this new stage, she confesses that at first things were not easy, but she received the support of her loved ones.

Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero have a son.

“The truth is that (I am) very happy, very content, very proud. My little son is now five months old and, well, he is super big. The first months were a little complicated because I am a first-time mother. So, Like I didn't know much, but anyway, with the support of my family, they have always been with me,” he told our media.

