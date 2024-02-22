The Brazilian model Ana Paula Consorte was the one who accompanied Paolo Guerrero on his return to Peru to finish the footballer's negotiations with the Club César Vallejo. Finally, the popular 'Predator' will play for the Trujillo team and, in this important decision, the athlete's own partner was involved. Both have always appeared very happy on social networks, but various users are curious to know more about both. In this note we tell you more about them.

What does Ana Paula Consorte do?

The couple's followers find some interest in Ana Paula's academic career and current professional activity. In this context, it is little known that the Brazilian He is studying law and that, by 2023, he was already in the final phase of his career. During an interview given to the program 'Magaly TV: la firma', the young woman revealed that she was doing her university studies in Brazil.

“My goal is different. I am graduating from the Faculty of Law. This semester I will finish some online subjects and, when I am in Brazil, my CBT,” he expressed. In addition to his academic training, Paolo Guerrero's partner She is very active on social media, with Instagram being her main platform. In this medium, she frequently shares aspects of her daily life with her followers, in addition to collaborating with different brands as an influencer.

How tall is Ana Paula Consorte?

The popular Brazilian-born dancer, Ana Paula Consorte, He has a height of 1.73 meters, which exceeds that of the Peruvian average. Her slender figure makes her legs stand out, making her look taller, which she has demonstrated in all the photographs of her in which she models various dresses on her social networks.

For his part, the soccer player and Ana Paula's partner, Paolo Guerrero, with a height of 1.85 meters, He stands out for his imposing presence compared to other players. Although this height is considered average among international athletes, it is particularly striking in our country.

Thus, as far as it concerns both, the height difference between them is 12 centimeters, something that is notable in his photographs on social networks. Although the Brazilian can wear heels, she cannot reach the height of the father of her last two children.

How many children do Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte have?

On January 20, 2024, Ana Paula and Paolo They very proudly showed an image with which they announced the birth of their second child. With this new member, the renowned national soccer player now has a total of five children. In the comments section, numerous people expressed their congratulations to the parents on the arrival of the new member of the family.

Furthermore, in the shared image, the name of the athlete's new descendant was revealed with a brief message: “Welcome, Giussepe!” Likewise, the child's date of birth, “01/20/24”, was included as a caption. They now have two children together.

