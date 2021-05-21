Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian mediation played an important role in the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day military escalation, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

For days, Cairo, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its various agencies, intensified its contacts and sent delegations to all parties to cease the fire in Gaza and calm between the Palestinians and the Israelis, in coordination and cooperation with the United States.

Egypt’s efforts appeared in a call made by US President Joe Biden with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in appreciation of Cairo’s tireless efforts with all parties to the issue, which are balanced and wise moves to stop violence and escalation in light of recent developments and to achieve security and peace for the entire region.

Egypt stressed the importance of protecting lives, an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Palestinian territories and preventing any provocations in Jerusalem while respecting the legal and historical status of the holy sites, noting the success of Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Egypt’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Mohamed Idris, expressed the hope that the ceasefire would contribute to taking a number of quick and tangible measures on the ground, leading to a calm situation and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, and in a way that would allow consideration of how to revive and start negotiations. Real peace is serious about reaching a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

Former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi said that Cairo is making all efforts in order for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and enjoy security, peace and stability under the desired Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the success of the Egyptian efforts in the cease-fire and calm indicates the strength of Egyptian diplomacy, which has proven to be reliable in this crisis, pointing out that the stability of the situation in the Palestinian territories is part of the Egyptian national security as it is in Libya.

Bayoumi explained that since the beginning of the crisis, an Egyptian security delegation has visited both Israel and the Gaza Strip in order to calm down, in addition to the efforts of Egyptian diplomacy from the participation of the Egyptian Foreign Minister in the meeting of Arab foreign ministers as well as the meeting of Islamic countries, and coordination with the United States.

The Egyptian efforts, according to the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, also included President El-Sisi’s visit to France, which was also aimed at appeasement and resolving the crisis, in addition to other efforts in the Security Council for a ceasefire.