Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

The expansion of solar energy is slow. Another reason is the lack of young professionals. A solution approach by activists is not well received.

Berlin – The idea of ​​using the natural energy of the sun and converting it into electricity for private households is not new. However, it is only in recent years that technology has experienced a major boost in Germany, with demand rising steadily: According to the Federal Statistical Office, the proportion of electricity produced from solar energy in 2022 was higher than ever before. Eleven percent of all electricity fed into the grid in Germany flowed through solar panels.

According to the opinion of climate enthusiasts, there is still room for improvement. Not only Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) would like to see significantly more solar systems on Germany’s roofs, Luisa Neubauer from the protest group “Fridays For Future” (FFF) is also in favor of it. Not everyone in Germany is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​taking matters into your own hands.

“#JobsForFuture”: Neubauer celebrates “Training camp for solar assembly”

Germany suffers from a shortage of skilled workers. Around 250,000 qualified craftsmen and women are missing, and according to information from the Tagesschau, around 60,000 fitters are needed in the plumbing and heating sector, who could promote the expansion of solar energy.

The response of the activist group, which became known for truancy on Fridays as a protest: a week-long “solar camp” in which a group of young people should be brought closer to the subject. In view of the lack of young people in the industry, this is actually a commendable approach. However, the response to this has been muted.

On Twitter, Neubauer expresses her enthusiasm for the “training camp for solar assembly”. “Finally!” is the face of the organization on Twitter about the FFF training campaign and promises that more camps will follow. The tweet is rounded off with a “#JobsForFuture”. Installing solar panels instead of truancy sounds promising. Criticism still hails under Neubauer’s tweet.

Solar camp from “Fridays for Future” reaps malice: “What could possibly go wrong?”

In particular, advocates of the said craft industry are not very enthusiastic about the project. “An ‘apprenticeship’ without an IHK examination on electrical installations … hey, what should go wrong …”, writes a user cynically in the comments below the tweet.

Another reacted with malice: “Oh, it’s that easy? Everywhere new roofs with sufficient load-bearing capacity and modern roof tiles? Why do these stupid craftsmen always act like that when it’s obviously so easy?” One person would rather see the 15 inquisitive people fill one of the many open apprenticeships in the crafts.

But a general rejection of solar energy can also be read in the comments. While one person is more bothered by the associated costs and taxation, another raises the question of how to dispose of disused modules: “After all, the life expectancy of these panels is not that high, in contrast to nuclear or hydroelectric power plants, for that matter. And if it is used across the board, there is quite a bit of ‘hazardous waste’.”

“After Friday school strikes now solar assembly”: Twitter users amused by the idea

While one user considers the post to be a parody, another denies the organizers and participants the entire intellectual competence: “How stupid are you?”. After all: In addition to criticism, there were also more or less constructive alternative suggestions on how to deal with the climate crisis: “Plant trees – anyone can and is more effective”.

Neubauer, van Baalen, Jeschke: These are the most well-known climate activists in Germany View photo gallery

A critic can’t help but point out the actions of many climate activists. His question as to whether the next FFF camps will train glue chemists is aimed at protesting by sticking to the street or to buildings. It is true that the members of the “last generation” are primarily known for this, but it is a well-known fact that climate protection can only be achieved if everyone pulls together. For the sake of the punchline, you can throw all the activists into one pot. How to land an artful verbal bull’s eye he could learn from this comment: “After school strike Fridays now solar montage”.

According to FFF information, the camp is said to be in high demand in the target group. “The motivation to be part of the energy transition yourself is huge. Now it’s up to the Berlin government to create better framework conditions and more training places,” the activist group demands. Meanwhile, the “colleagues” of the “last generation” in Bavaria are drawing attention to themselves. (rku)