Solidarity, Quintana Roo.– In a farewell tone, 24 days before leaving office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that he was very stubborn during his government.

“We were so stubborn, so foolish,” he said, but he said this not in a self-critical sense, but rather to highlight the tenacity with which he sought power and achieved, he said, very good results.

“We kept going and going and going until people said ‘let’s see what’s going to happen,’ and look at the result: we all did very well. We were already bored. I’m leaving happy because, I repeat, I’m going to hand over the presidential sash to an exceptional woman,” he added in the Municipality of Solidaridad, Quintana Roo. López Obrador and his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as Governor Mara Lezama, handed over property titles.

The president highlighted the tenacity to comply with the demand for regularization of the Luis Donaldo Colosio Colony, which had already been in place for several years.

“I gave the instruction, but it’s not easy and now we’ve lifted the elephant. Because when we arrived, the elephant was lying down, rheumatic, right? Tricky. Imagine lifting it up and making it start walking. You still have to keep pushing it, but it’s already standing up to walk,” she said. The president applauded the fact that it is a member of Morena, his party, who is going to replace him and asked Sheinbaum to finish the branches of the Maya Train that he left pending, such as the one from Ixtepec to Guatemala. Sheinbaum, on her own, promised to finish the pending Maya Train, despite the fact that López Obrador has already inaugurated it three times, and will carry out another inauguration this month. “We are going to give continuity to the Maya Train, because it still needs to be a freight train and the Interoceanic,” said the next president.