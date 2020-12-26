Do you gasp while climbing stairs? Or do you take 7-8 minutes to climb 20-30 stairs? If this is the case, then be careful because these signs are enough to understand your heart problems. Doctor Jesus Peteiro, a cardiologist and author of this study at the University Hospital in Spain, told the Healthline website, ‘The Stairs test is an easy way to test your heart health. If you take more than one and a half minutes to climb 60 steps , It means that your heart is not completely healthy and you should contact the doctor. ‘This study was presented at a meeting of scientists of the European Society of Cardiology. Exercise testing done in the lab in this meeting Was compared to the Stairs test.

These results were revealed in the study

In this study done on 65 people, to measure metabolic equivalents (METs), the first people were asked to walk or run on the treadmill according to their exercise capacity until they are tired. Was asked to climb 60 stairs at a fast speed and his metabolic equivalent was measured again.

Metabolic equivalents of participants who climbed the stairs in less than 40 to 45 seconds were 9 to 10 METs. At the same time, 58 percent of the participants who took more than 1.5 minutes to climb the stairs, compared to 32 percent of those who climbed the stairs in less than a minute, found their heart function irregular during exercise. Although many people have raised questions on this study.