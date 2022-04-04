While the anime of Dragon Ball Super is on an indefinite break, the story has continued to advance in the manga, where we have been able to meet the new transformation of Vegeta known as the ultra-ego. We know that this transformation is extremely powerful, but how much exactly? Well, according to official data, it could be the most powerful in the history of the franchise.

v jump posted new material on Japanwhere we are given a lot of details related to Vegeta. It was thanks to this that we found out that the ultra-ego is actually as powerful as a God of destructionand even goes further:

A part of the magazine mentions the following:

“The ki in this form has the same nature as a God of Destruction. The power driven by mere instinct knows no bounds, and as her battle spirit advances, the Ultra Ego becomes much stronger, making her the most powerful transformation of them all.”

So as you can see, the ultra-ego from Vegeta is the most powerful form of all dragon balland once the prince of the saiyans manage to dominate her one hundred percent, it will be difficult to find a rival who can face her.

Publisher’s note: Well, if the Ultra Ego is actually the most powerful transformation in all of Dragon Ball, then there is still a long way to go to see this warrior dominate it one hundred percent. Surely sooner or later we will see a very strong Vegeta, and it will be interesting to know how he will get to that point.

Via: comic book