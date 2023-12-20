Of Cesare Peccarisi

In a study on mice, researchers discovered that by modifying neuronal activity, the animals better remember spatial information from the environment (and find hidden food)

In the usual maze used to study mice, the researchers hid food under the sand and then changed its position when the animals found it. Microelectrodes were implanted in the amygdala and hippocampus of the mice which indicated via web how these areas were activated after the unexpected and pleasant discovery.

Some of these mice were then also subjected to optogenetic stimulation of the nucleus coeruleusa technique that modifies neural activity via pulses of infrared light applied externally to the skull. This stimulation improved memory because it imitated the mnemonic processes induced by the novelty and was confirmed by the increase in electrical potentials and neuronal plasticity of the hippocampus.

Allocentric memory

When the mice were placed back into the maze only those subjected to blue locus stimulation did fewer errors in finding the right wells because they had developed what the researchers called allocentric memory. In practice they also remembered the spatial information within the environment, that is, in addition to remembering that there was hidden food, they also remembered the location of the right wells in relation to the walls of the labyrinth, a type of memory which in humans corresponds to the memory of minor events close to the most important emotional event and which alone would soon be forgotten. In this way the stimulated mice went without fail and if they didn't find food because their position had been changed they immediately started looking for it elsewhere and the search-dig-retrieve-run sequence was much quicker than the other mice who went blindly. , moved only by the memory of the first discovery.