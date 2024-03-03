In a touching interview given to The print, Stefano Tacconi he returned again to talk about the difficult period he has faced in the last two years, since a brain aneurysm hit him and risked taking him away. Today the former champion is better and the credit, he explains, goes to his family, doctors and faith.

Credit: tacconistefano_official – Instagram

Almost two years have passed since 23 April 2022, when Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper of Juventus and the Italian national team, was hit by a cerebral aneurysm which put his life in serious danger. After very long months of operations, treatments, as well as rehabilitation courses, we can finally say that today he is better, even if the path towards a full recovery is still long and the danger of a new similar event is always alive.

Recently the former champion had told very true of the fear he had had and how, with effort and the love of his family, he had managed to find the strength to get up again. Same topics that he also discusses today in a touching interview given to The print. In particular, he remembers the moment he woke up from a coma:

Credit: tacconistefano_official – Instagram

When I woke up I saw my wife Laura and my children first. I immediately felt the warmth of their closeness.

Family was fundamental for Stefano, as was the unexpected closeness of many fan who never let him lack support. But obviously the doctorsAnd faith:

Credit: tacconistefano_official – Instagram

I believe in God through my wife. He has always been very faithful to Padre Pio, we prayed together and followed his light to San Giovanni Rotondo, where I was hospitalized.

Tacconi then explained that the illness, for him, was also an opportunity. “Thanks” to her he understood the importance of small things, of not being invincible, but also of the people who truly love him:

I have deleted many numbers from my phone book, they are those of people who I previously thought were friends and who I now understand were just opportunists. I am grateful for having had a second chance in life.

The article Stefano Tacconi and the second chance: “I no longer feel invincible” comes from Bigodino.



#Stefano #Tacconi #today #woke