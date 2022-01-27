We need to move more. How do you find the sport that suits you best? Health journalist Tijn Elferink and behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga are looking for the pros and cons of different sports. In part 8: by building up slowly, you recover the fastest from corona. But how do you control yourself?
#sport #recover #corona #Dont #force #lead #relapse
Covid-19: Brazil breaks new cases record for the 2nd day in a row
The number of Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours broke the second consecutive record in two days. Between yesterday and...
Leave a Reply