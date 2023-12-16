IThe inconspicuous sign hangs on a staircase in the backyard of the office building in a Neu-Isenburg commercial area. “Roots” is written on it, which is appropriate, because the path leads downwards, i.e. to where roots are usually found. Behind the cellar door, however, the smell is not earthy, but rather of an indistinguishable variety of spices. This is where the spice factory rooms are located “Roots Natural”, which Patrick Eisermann and his wife Mai Tran founded in 2018. Two tons of raw materials for around 80 different products are stored here in sacks and cans. On the walls and windows hang pictures that show Eisermann in distant countries with the producers of these spices.

There is a pot of herbal tea on the table. Eisermann freshly brewed moringa leaves, lemongrass and cardamom. “It strengthens the immune system,” he explains his spontaneous creation. His wife has baked bread. She serves it with butter, which she has refined with the “Pepper Deluxe” mixture. And then there is a jar of cinnamon bark. Mai Tran encourages visitors to break off a piece and chew on it. The cinnamon tastes surprisingly sweet and fruity, not at all bitter, as you are used to with the products from the supermarket.