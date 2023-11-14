This Wednesday (15) and Thursday (16), the Congress of Deputies of Spain will hold debates on the investiture or not of the current president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, whose continuity at the head of the Executive is practically guaranteed, but it causes outrage because it is supported by an agreement with those convicted and investigated by the courts.

On Monday (13), following up on an agreement reached in recent weeks, Spanish socialists presented a bill for amnesty for those involved in Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence process. This commitment generated large demonstrations of rejection in the country.

If approved, the amnesty will benefit more than 300 separatists and 73 police officers who worked during the illegal referendum to separate Catalonia from Spain, held in 2017.

One of the beneficiaries would be the former regional president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, a fugitive from Spanish justice who has lived in Belgium for six years, since, according to the new law, the search and seizure and arrest warrants relating to the separatist process, as well as national, European and international arrest warrants, which also affect three other fugitive leaders, will be null and void.

Sánchez also committed to discussing demands from Junts, Puigdemont’s party, such as a referendum on “self-determination” of Catalonia’s political future and that the autonomous community keep 100% of the taxes collected there.

The socialist president’s objective with the concessions is to obtain votes to be elected to the Congress of Deputies.

The center-right PP party received the most votes in Spain’s general elections in July, but in September it failed to secure enough votes in the Congress of Deputies for its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to be elected president of the Spanish government.

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), Sánchez’s party, was the second most voted in July and, after the failure of the PP, was given the task by King Felipe VI of trying to form a coalition to continue governing Spain.

The deadline for the socialist to obtain investiture is November 27th. If he fails, new elections will be called for January 14.

With the agreement with the Catalan and Basque separatist parties, as well as with other nationalist and left-wing parties, the PSOE has 179 votes in favor, an absolute majority in the Chamber, which has 350 seats, and only the PP and Vox, of right, will vote against.

Vox submitted a request this Tuesday (14) to the Supreme Court of Spain to suspend Sánchez’s investiture session, whose inauguration should be voted on immediately after the debates.

Solidariedade, a union linked to Vox, called a general strike for the next 24th against the amnesty, “in the face of the new betrayal of the Spanish government, with the connivance of most of the media, corrupt unions, employers and the rest of the political actors”.

Feijóo said that, if the current socialist president emerges victorious in the Congress of Deputies, his new administration will be the “government of lies”.

“It would be more decorous to opt for the second option: calling new elections”, he said. “This is the height of the maneuver [do PSOE] to remain in power at any cost. It is a process of capitulation, turning our backs on the Spanish.” (With EFE Agency)