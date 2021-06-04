Classes are about to end in Spain And, despite having surfed until a third wave of coronavirus, everyone is wondering: how did the schools Spanish for survive open since September of last year, when the school year that is about to end began, while almost all the countries around it at some point sent their students home?

“I am talking about 430,000 classrooms and we have never reached 2% of classrooms that have entered quarantine. This represents a colossal effort on the part of the students, the teachers, the educational centers, the autonomous communities and, why not, also the Ministry ”, explains the Minister of Education of the Government of Spain, Isabel Celaá with pride.

The experience of Spain is gaining weight these days in Argentina where there are students who spent just a handful of days at school in a year and a half. Throughout the 2020 school year, the schools were closed and the teaching was virtual.

This year, face-to-face classes had started but before the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernández determined by decree the return to virtuality. The City of Buenos Aires went to court and, before a Supreme Court ruling, kept the schools open. In the same position are now provinces with Córdoba and Mendoza.

But in Spain, part of the second wave and the third that later came to Europe, the boys spent in schools. For the 2020-21 school year, the Ministry of Education had agreed with the autonomies for boys to go to school from kindergarten to 16 years old while, for the older ones, the alternation with distance modalities would be applied.

Since the first days of September and with designed protocols For each of the 17 autonomies that make up the country, more than eight million boys from primary and secondary school returned to one of the more than 28 thousand schools that is in Spain.

The pandemic, however, was not spared infections here, where the cumulative incidence in fourteen days reached, at the end of cold January, the peak of 900 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Back then, in the middle of European winter, classrooms had been open for four months and only 1.2 percent I was in quarantine for a positive case in class.

Swipe to explore

Spain The keys that kept schools open

Who went to class For the 2020-21 cycle, it was agreed with the autonomies that boys go to school from kindergarten to 16 years old while, for the older ones, alternation with distance modalities would be applied.

Protocols The 17 autonomies designed protocols from the first days of class for the return of eight million boys from primary and secondary school to some 28 thousand schools.

Compliance with measures The mask (chinstrap) from 6 years old, the distance, the size of the classes, the bubbles of between 15 and 20 students, and the performance of diagnostic tests on the teachers were essential to avoid contagions in the classes.

Vaccinated Teachers and professors were, along with health personnel and state security forces, among the first to be immunized as of December.

Activities allowed and prohibited To reduce the risk of contagion, it was pointed out not to shout inside the classrooms, to bet on outdoor activities and the continuous cross ventilation of the rooms, with the windows open all day.

Teachers vaccinated

Among the measures that explain the “phenomenon of the Spanish classrooms”, according to the experts, figure that the teachers and professors were, together with the health personnel and the State security forces, the first to be immunized. The coronavirus vaccination campaign started here in December last year.

“The measure in Spain was not only to open or close the school but there were many protection measures within the school, measures that have not always been the same in other countries,” he opines before the consultation of Clarion Daniel Lopez Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of Health Action in Crisis of the World Health Organization.

“Whenever there is a high incidence in the community environment, there is a greater risk of transmission in schools, but that risk is minimized if measures are taken and is maximized if they are not taken,” he adds. The mask (chinstrap), the distance, the size of the classes, the bubbles, the performance of diagnostic tests on the teaching staff “.



At the Scuola Italiana in Madrid during the pandemic. Photo Cézaro De Luca

The expert points out that “the fact that in Spain there has not been a large volume of cases and outbreaks within the school environment was fundamentally due to these measures.”

In Spain, initial education is not compulsory and includes children between 0 and 6 years old, the age from which primary school begins, compulsory and free until the age of 16.

Between 12 and 16, boys complete Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO), followed by Baccalaureate, the last secondary and non-compulsory step that ends at 18 years of age.

“We have put in place the best antigen tests and we have done them to all the teachers in the schools,” he told Clarion the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Chinstraps, distance and bubbles

The national Ministry set some common criteria, such as face-to-face assistance in the garden, in primary and lower secondary levels, the use of the mask in class from the age of 6, the distance between the benches and the creation of small groups ( bubbles) of between 15 and 20 students, who then each autonomy adapted to their situation and their own calendar.

Among the recommendations to reduce the risk of contagion, it was pointed out not to shout inside the classrooms, bet on outdoor activities and continuous cross ventilation of environments. That is, the windows were open all day.

In September of last year, for the start of classes, staggered by levels and according to the calendar set by each autonomous community, Spain registered some 27,000 new infections daily.



An employee takes the temperature of students entering a public school in Logroño, Spain. Photo: EFE

And even the class of Princess Leonor, the first-born of King Felipe VI, in the fourth year of the Santa María de los Rosales private school, in Madrid, was confined two days after starting the school year due to the positive in Covid of one of her companions.

“Living with the pandemic”

Minister Celaá downplayed the importance of some communities delaying the start of the school year: “The important thing is that the 175 school days that are marked are met,” she said in September.

“We have to live with the pandemic while it lasts, with all the controls, with all the prudence but with all the determination. We cannot lose a generation of young people. We have to continue educating them ”, the minister dramatized.

“In Spain, according to data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network, until 05/31/2020, 1.37 percent of the total confirmed cases corresponds to the population between 0 and 19 years of age, a very low proportion with respect to the total number of cases. confirmed ”, says the document that the Ministry of Education prepared in conjunction with the Ministry of Health to justify his firm decision based on the fact that he goes to school in body and soul.

One day at school



After numerous efforts -in a pandemic, schools do not open the doors to the press-, Clarion obtained authorization and spent a day in a classroom of the Italian State School of Madrid, in the Chamberí neighborhood, where this year they inaugurated more primary classes -to reduce the number of students per group- and where the nurse, and now also coordinator Covid-19, took care throughout the year to call home if the children missed class and follow up on those who were isolated or had tested positive.

“As soon as school started, if someone tested positive in the classroom, they would send everyone to isolate themselves for ten days and the boys had ‘distance learning’,” says a fifth-grade mother.

“But averaging the school year, the school began to evaluate when was the last contact that the positive case had with its classmates and, if more than 48 hours had passed, the class was not quarantined,” he adds.

“Children who have had the opportunity to rework this situation will remember it. As our students say, they will be able to tell their grandchildren, their children, that they have lived the Covid. Because they have already understood that it is something that can be managed and overcome, that life is moving forward and that there will be a future ”, says Katia Fontana, a primary school teacher at that school.

“It seemed strange to me at first, but now it’s as if it had been like this all my life,” says a 10-year-old boy who is in 5ºA, where the windows did not close not even in the days after the historic snowfall that Madrid endured this January.

“Because it’s been so long that I got used to it. I think there is little left, that the coronavirus is slowing down. I am hopeful ”, he adds.

v1.7 0421 Incidence by age CONFIRMED CASES Hospitalizations and deaths Fountain: Vozpopuli – Data from the Spanish Ministry of Health

Infographic: Clarion

“This created resilience in the children and also empathy. They have discovered the existence of these two fundamental feelings in adulthood, but they have had to learn it at an early age, “says Fontana.

“The vaccination is progressing and we will be able to enjoy an almost normal September,” says Minister Celaá about the next start of classes. However, we do want to maintain the measures of masks (chinstraps), ventilation, hand washing, because they have been absolutely crucial to maintain health within educational centers. “

And teachers, scribes in the adventure of knowledge for children, think about how transform the pandemic into a learning experience.

“What we have tried to do in these classes is to find a way in which the boys, among themselves, are close despite everything. Even if they cannot touch or hug each other, let them communicate with the eyes, with the drawings, with the songs, to feel closer. Thus, we have managed to get them to express their emotions ”, says Francesca Genuzio, a primary school teacher.

Madrid. Correspondent