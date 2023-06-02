The country invited the Russian president to the Brics meeting in Johannesburg. But there is an international arrest warrant against the Russian president, and he risks arrest if he attends. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to attend the next Brics summit, to be held in August in Johannesburg.

The invitation came despite Putin being the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes. He is accused of forcibly deporting children from Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territory to Russia.

South Africa is a signatory to the ICC’s founding treaty, the Rome Statute, and is technically obliged to arrest Putin if he enters the country, then send him to The Hague, where the court is based.

Putin’s possible presence at the summit has been the subject of much controversy since the arrest warrant was issued in March. And President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is looking at all options to avoid a diplomatic fire.

Do the summit in another country?

During a planning meeting for the summit with the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, which started on Thursday, Pandor emphasized that the August meeting would be held in South Africa.

Media and analysts had suggested that Ramaphosa’s government was considering transferring the summit to another BRICS nation. Of the five members of the bloc, only Brazil and South Africa are signatories to the Rome Statute, while China, India and Russia are not.

Reuters news agency quoted a senior South African government official earlier this week as saying that a solution to the diplomatic quandary would be to ask China, president of the BRICS last year, to host the summit.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who led the country from 1999 to 2008, considers it unlikely that the summit will take place in South Africa. “Due to our legal obligations, we have to arrest President Putin, but we cannot do that,” Mbeki said in a Johannesburg radio interview in late May.

Ask Putin to stay at home?

Another possibility that seems to be being analyzed is that of holding the summit remotely, as happened during the last three years of the pandemic.

And some say South Africa should simply disinvite Putin. “The obvious thing our government should do is withdraw the invitation,” Glynnis Breytenbach, a lawmaker from the Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party, told DW this week.

But it is not so simple, says Dirk Kotze, professor of political science at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, because this is not a bilateral event, like a state visit by the Russian president to South Africa.

“Instead, South Africa is acting as the rotating chairman of the BRICS, so this is a BRICS event,” he said. “Therefore, the BRICS group, together, must decide whether to disinvite President Putin or change the format of this summit.”

To leave or not to leave the ICC?

South Africa has long been critical of the ICC and the issuance of the arrest warrant against Putin has reignited debate within the ruling ANC party over the country’s membership of the court.

But the option of withdrawing from the ICC to avoid a problem with Putin is out of the question, according to analysts.

South Africa formally gave notice in 2016 that it would leave the ICC, however the South African Constitutional Court later ruled that notice was unconstitutional.

The attempt to withdraw from the ICC came after South Africa was censured by the court for failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir, then president of Sudan, when he visited the country in 2015 to attend an African Union summit. Al-Bashir was wanted by the ICC on charges of genocide.

Ramaphosa announced in April that his country would leave the ICC. However, the ANC quickly clarified that South Africa had withdrawn its notice of withdrawal and did not plan to leave the court.

Furthermore, even if South Africa “successfully leaves the Rome Statute system tomorrow or in the future, its duty [de prender Putin] will still apply,” said international criminal lawyer Angela Mudukuti, who has worked at the ICC.

“That’s because, at the time the arrest warrant against Putin was issued, South Africa was a signatory to the Rome Statute and still is. So as long as that’s the case, they can’t go back and undo it,” she told DW.

Furthermore, if a member wants to withdraw from the ICC, he must give 12 months’ notice.

Loophole in the Rome Statute?

South Africa has indicated it is seeking a legal loophole that would allow the country to lift its obligation to arrest Putin without violating the Rome Statute.

Analysts take this to mean that South Africa wants to try to use Article 98 of the statute to argue that it cannot arrest Putin unless Russia waives its president’s immunity, something it is unlikely to do.

However, international lawyer Angela Mudukuti believes that won’t work either. “It’s a very, very complicated and long discussion that has lawyers going in circles around themselves,” she said. But the “simple answer”, she explained, is that Article 98 says that immunity must be waived in order for someone to be arrested.

“But for there to be a waiver of immunities, they need to exist. And my position on this is that there is no immunity in this case,” Mudukuti said, adding that this was in line with the judgment of an ICC appeal on the issue.

Political scientist Dirk Kotze agrees: “The Rome Statute says that no form of immunity is possible for a sitting president or head of state. It just doesn’t exist. Common international law provides for presidential immunity under normal circumstances. But the ICC and the Rome Statute specifically exclude any form of immunity.”

Dilemma came to court

Ramaphosa’s government has also said it will explore the possibility of changing national laws to get out of this diplomatic quandary.

According to Hannah Woolaver, a law professor at the University of Cape Town, South Africa’s Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act could allow the government to grant Putin immunity.

“It may be possible to grant Putin immunity for the purpose of the BRICS summit, or even longer,” she wrote in a blog post for the European Journal of International Law. But, she added, “domestic law cannot justify failure to comply with international duties.”

To try to stop the government from doing that, the opposition Democratic Alliance party filed a court order this week to ensure the country arrests Putin if he goes to South Africa. The reason they did this, said Member of Parliament Breytenbach, is “so that there is no ambiguity about our obligations”.

That would seem to leave two options open for the Ramaphosa government, should Putin appear (which, in itself, is still up for debate): imprison the acting president of a nuclear power or further damage South Africa’s relations with the West. due to his perceived pro-Russian bias.

“The country is in an incredibly difficult position,” said Ziyanda Stuurman, senior analyst for Africa at Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy. “We are seeing a country deal in real time with these very, very difficult geopolitical decisions to make.”











