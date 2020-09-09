



What happens after the water bag bursts Amniotic fluid is made up of hormones, nutrients and antibodies. It keeps the baby safe and warm for nine months. This helps in the development of lungs, digestive system and musculoskeletal system. After the 23rd week, the infant does not depend much on this amniotic fluid for survival. Instead, it gets oxygen and nutrients from placenta. In the last days of pregnancy, the amniotic sac only serves to provide protection. If the sac is ruptured, then the baby has other risks such as infection and cord prolapse.

How long can a baby live Depending on many factors, how long the baby will be able to survive after the water bag breaks. If there is a premature baby, then the baby can be kept alive with proper monitoring and treatment. If the baby is at least 37 weeks old and the water bag is torn, then in this case, you should wait 48 hours for the labor pen to start automatically. Monitoring is most important after the water bag breaks. If your water bag is ruptured and you are not getting any medical help then your baby may be in serious danger. In this situation, the baby may also die. The mother is also at risk of infection and other problems.

treatment Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent premature water bags from bursting. However, research has revealed that smoking can reduce this risk. Keep an eye on vaginal discharge during pregnancy. You may get many wrong signs of a labor pen before delivery. If the water bag is torn, go to the hospital immediately. Until the labor pen starts on its own, the doctor monitors and if the labor pen does not start within 48 hours, then an action is taken.

