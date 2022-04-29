Top speed is crucial in Formula 1. Not only to get a fast lap, but also to make sure you can overtake other drivers. To ensure that the top speed is as high as possible, you must have a strong engine behind you and a car that does not experience too much air resistance.

Since 2011, drivers can use DRS to open the rear wing. As a result, a large part of the air resistance on the rear wing is lost, so that the speed in a straight line increases. But before that, the cars still had to do without this system.

McLaren had a smart precursor to DRS

A year earlier, McLaren devised a system to create the same kind of effect. There was an opening in the cockpit that, if closed with the driver’s leg, could influence the airflow over the car. If the driver closed the gap on the straight with his leg, the rear wing stopped working. This ensured that there was no more air resistance on that part of the car and therefore the top speed increased. This system was given the name F-duct in Formula 1 circles.

McLaren came up with the idea for the F-duct before the season started and was therefore able to incorporate it into the monocoque. A part that may not be modified during the season. So when the other teams got wind of this system and naturally wanted to copy it, they had to do it in a different way.

Less safe variants on the F-duct

After a number of races, every team had such a system on the car. The advantage of McLaren was lost, but other teams had to make do with a more clumsy solution. Because they were not allowed to process it in the monocoque, the system had to be different. This led to the drivers of Ferrari, for example, not having to seal the opening with their leg, but with their hand.

Racing wheel-to-wheel at 300 km/h and with one hand on the wheel is of course not completely safe. Therefore, the F-duct was banned in Formula 1 after 2010 and DRS was subsequently introduced.