The lament of a captain of the presidential guard, the fear of a young woman celebrating her 18th birthday, the initiative of a student who took to the streets with a message: the memory of some who lived through the coup 60 years ago.Terezinha Batalha has more vivid and happy memories of when he danced the waltz at his 15th birthday party, in 1961, in Salvador, than when he turned 18, in 1964.

The military uprising that began on March 31 of that year gained strength on the first day and ended its coup, with the deposition of President João Goulart, on April 2. The next day, Terezinha's birthday, there was no reason to celebrate. The dictatorship was a terrible gift for a left-wing teenager who had been active in the Catholic Student Youth (JEC) from an early age.

In his memory, there is no memory of the party, only the coup. “Everyone stayed at home, they didn’t go out. The risks were great because we didn't know what the developments were going to be like, the military police were all on the street, cannons were on the street. It was a war scenario”, says the social worker, now almost 78 years old.

According to data from the last demographic census carried out by IBGE, in 2022, just under 16% of Brazilians were born in 1964.

At the time, Perly Cipriano was 20 years old and had shaved hair because he was a freshman in the dentistry course, when he participated in a march carrying a blackboard with the inscription “Against the coup”, from the headquarters of the State Union of Students (UEE), in Vitória, to the palace of the then governor of Espírito Santo, Francisco Lacerda de Aguiar.

“It was a blackboard that we were using to do an adult literacy course using the Paulo Freire method”, says the former state deputy, now 80 years old.

At the entrance to the palace, he tried to sensitize a police officer to his cause. “You’re right, but if they tell you to shoot, we’ll shoot,” the man told him. After a committee of students left the hearing with the governor, Perly changed the phrase on the board to “The governor is against the coup.” A few meters away, police officers forced him to turn it off.

“We went to UEE and spent the night keeping a vigil, listening to the news on the radio, but some of them began to be occupied by military doubles. We stayed until the next day and returned home,” he recalls. The governor joined the coup.

Waiting for Jango's orders

“These testimonies are fundamental, especially this experience in the immediate post-coup period in Brazil, as they reveal the violence of the dictatorship since its beginning”, says historian Maria Cláudia Badan, who has already interviewed more than a hundred people who worked in resistance to the regime military.

Ivan Proença was captain of the presidential Dragões da Independência regiment, and accompanied João Goulart's movements, sometimes exchanging a few words with the president. “Jango was a pacifist and a man of negotiation”, defines Proença, aged 93, now a writer.

Early in the morning of April 1, military conspirators arrived in Rio de Janeiro to find out the position of Ivan Proença's regiment, which remained loyalist.

The news that Jango had left Rio for Brasília was leaked, and Proença was sent to Palácio das Laranjeiras, where the president had stayed, to find out if he had left any order for action, but there was nothing. “I don’t want bloodshed between Brazilian brothers,” Jango commented to an officer, before traveling.

“We were fully capable of avoiding the coup”, guarantees Proença. At the Guanabara Palace, governor Carlos Lacerda carried out coup agitation with armed men. “At the entrance to Laranjeiras, we had two mortars aimed at the Guanabara Palace”, reveals Proença. “All that was missing was order, command.”

On the same day, members of the Communist Hunting Command (CCC) attacked students at the National Faculty of Law. Captain Proença and his subordinates expelled the attackers and saved the students, who were trapped and being suffocated by tear gas. “There were people ready to jump from up there,” he says.

On his return, Proença was detained by the military and sent to a cell at Forte Imbuhy, in Niterói.

In the eye of the hurricane

“We continued fighting, I ran into the police a lot”, says Terezinha Batalha. She created a neighborhood group with more than a hundred young people, from the cultural, political, recreational and liturgical sectors.

“The JEC advisors were the most advanced priests, who had a revolutionary spirit, studied Marxism and had the intention of improving social conditions”, says Terezinha, who follows the same ideals, but became an atheist.

When she entered the Catholic University, she was chosen as one of the delegates for the clandestine UNE congress, in Ibiúna, in 1968. “As soon as we arrived there were helicopters watching our movement.”

The congress was suppressed by repression and the students were arrested. “They were armed to the teeth, with machine guns on top of us. We were singing: 'We are all the same, arm in arm or not'. We walked a whole day, in the rain and mud, to get to the buses”, he says, referring to Caminhando, a song by Geraldo Vandré released that year.

In 1974, Terezinha was selected to work as a social worker in removing residents for the construction of the Sobradinho hydroelectric plant, one of the pharaonic works of the dictatorship. “People’s reactions were very painful. A lot of people became mentally ill, a lot of people committed suicide,” she says. “The pressure on us was very great, there were agents inside watching us.” Her story was shown in the documentary Sobradinho, in 2020.

Active in the student movement, Perly Cipriano was arrested for repression. Released, he went to study in the Soviet Union and, when he returned to Brazil, he joined the National Liberation Action (ALN), the most active organization in the armed struggle against the dictatorship.

Arrested and tortured in 1970, he was one of the coordinators of the hunger strike of political prisoners for amnesty in 1979. “Teotônio Vilela went there, Ulysses Guimarães went there, Itamar Franco, Lula, Olívio Dutra, Jacó Bittar, Oscar Niemeyer, Darcy Ribeiro , Antônio Houaiss”, lists Perly, who at the time introduced himself to Lula and talked to him about the creation of the PT.

“They were bringing us a lot of hope, a lot of comfort,” says Perly, who also received visits from artists, religious people and the first amnestied people.

“Teotônio Vilela said to me: 'I supported the military coup out of ideology. Now I'm visiting prisons to purge my sins, defend democracy and amnesty'”. Perly was not amnestied, but was released from prison on conditional release.

Coup and dictatorship still reverberate

Disenfranchised and watched by the military, Ivan Proença graduated in Literature, becoming a teacher and writer. In the 90s, he worked in the Brizola government, in Rio de Janeiro. On April 1st, at the invitation of the Tortura Nunca Mais Group, at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the coup, he will return to the same Faculty of Law where he saved the students in 1964.

The day before, the Reverse March, with Perly Cipriano among the organizers, will leave from various places in Brazil towards Juiz de Fora, a city in Minas Gerais where Olímpio Mourão Filho, a soldier who called himself a “uniformed cow”, began the military coup march. in 1964.

In Lula's first two terms, when he was undersecretary of Human Rights, Perly was responsible for articulating the revelations of former delegate Cláudio Guerra. “I realized that what he said had consistency,” he explained. Guerra testified at the National Truth Commission and recounted details of the dictatorship's crimes, such as the attack on Riocentro and the burning of bodies of opponents at the Cambahyba Plant.

“Despite the political commitment that progressive governments had with the issue, there was a lack of true public education about what the civil-military dictatorship was in Brazil. The reserved nature of the Truth Commissions greatly contributed to this. The transition from dictatorship to democracy was the result of a conciliation from above, hostage to the imposition of the Armed Forces, who gave themselves amnesty and never made their mea culpa”, says historian Maria Cláudia Badan. “There is a peasant saying from Eastern Europe that says: if you spare the wolf, you will be sacrificing the sheep”, summarizes Ivan Proença.