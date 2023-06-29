In a WhatsApp group of young soldiers within the armed forces, Nazi and racist messages were circulated for years. When this became known, the Ministry of Defense wanted to know what the situation was, but they never did any really good research. Karel Berkhout, Esther Rosenberg and Andreas Kouwenhoven discovered how research into this kind of Nazi expressions within the army is often sabotaged.

Guest: Charles Berkhout Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Nina van Hattum Edit: Reuben Pest coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Sebe Emmelot

