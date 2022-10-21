Verona, what is known so far about the road accident in which Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa lost their lives

The sad story of Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa, the two 20-year-olds who disappeared on Monday evening. After two long days of searching, yesterday morning, some road workers found their car now reduced to a pile of metal sheets.

At the moment the hypothesis more plausible is precisely that of an accident, which left him no way out. Unfortunately, the doctors who intervened realized that they both have lost his life practically on the spot.

The sad story of Sofia and Francesco began on the evening of Monday 17 October. They had been dating for a few days and on that occasion, after spending time at the disco Amen of Verona, they had gone out together.

Family members denounced theirs disappearance, after they haven’t seen them return home. In fact for two long days the agents carried out all the searches of the case.

However, the sad ending came only yesterday morning, just before 10. When some road workers found their Fiat 500 completely destroyed among the vegetation on the state road 450, which connects Affi to Castelnuovo, a few minutes from the girl’s house.

Was impossible a must see for other motorists. The carabinieri intervened once they got to the car, they made the sad discovery. Among the sheets there were just the bodies of the two boys, now lifeless.

Who were Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa

Thanks to the documents they were able recognize the young woman’s body immediately, while for Francesco it took longer.

Sofia Mancini was 20 years old and everyone described her as a girl sweet and polite. He lived in Costermano with his parents and brother. At the moment there are so many people who are there remembering on social media, also to show affection and closeness to his family.

Francesco D’Aversa, on the other hand, was 24 years old and was originally from Taranto, but he worked as pizza chef in the pizzeria of Verona Don Peppe. In those days he was on vacation and should have returned to work on Monday. The two had met a short time ago and they were attending really recently.