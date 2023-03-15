THE babies wake up at whatever Now, children often call mom and dad in the middle of the nightAnd, teenagers would never want to go to bed (unless you don’t even want to get up in the morning), the elderly find it difficult to rest well. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping and a large part of our health depends on the quality of sleep because rest is important for the regulation of neuroendocrine, immune, cardiovascular functions and much more. But why do our sleep patterns change with age? Night rest is not a static phenomenon, but a dynamic one and its physiology can change in relation to gender and age, being affected by hormonal and constitutional factors, explains Luigi Ferini Strambifull professor of Neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. You don’t always sleep the same way and for the same amount of time in life but, let’s calm down, completely normal.