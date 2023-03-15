San Francisco.- On a rainy Tuesday in San Francisco, Apple executives took the stage to a packed auditorium to unveil the fifth-generation iPhone. The phone, which looked identical to the previous version, had a new feature that soon had audiences buzzing: Siri, a virtual assistant.

Scott Forstall, then Apple’s head of software, pressed a button on the iPhone to call Siri and filled it with questions. At his request, Siri checked the time in Paris (“8:16 pm,” Siri replied), defined the word “mitosis” (“Cell division in which the nucleus divides into nuclei containing the same number of chromosomes”, he said) and came up with a list of 14 highly-rated Greek restaurants, five of them in Palo Alto, California.

“I’ve been in AI for a long time, and this still blows my mind,” Forstall said.

That was 12 years ago. Since then, people have been far from surprised by Siri and competing AI-powered assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. Technology has largely remained stagnant, and talking assistants have become the butt of jokes, including a 2018 “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring a smart speaker for seniors.

The tech world is now excited about a different kind of virtual assistant: chatbots. These AI-powered bots, like ChatGPT and the new ChatGPT Plus from San Francisco-based company OpenAI, can improvise responses to questions typed into a chat box with alacrity. People have used ChatGPT to handle complex tasks like coding software, writing business proposals, and writing fiction.

And ChatGPT, which uses AI, is improving rapidly. A few months ago, I couldn’t write a proper haiku; now you can do it with ease. On Tuesday, OpenAI unveiled its next-generation AI, the GPT-4 engine, which powers ChatGPT.

The excitement around chatbots illustrates how Siri, Alexa and other voice assistants, once arousing similar enthusiasm, have squandered their lead in the AI ​​race.

Over the past decade, products have hit roadblocks. Siri ran into technological roadblocks, including clunky code that took weeks to update with basic features, said John Burkey, a former Apple engineer who worked on the assistant. Amazon and Google miscalculated how voice assistants would be used, leading them to invest in areas with technology that rarely paid off, former employees said. When those experiments failed, enthusiasm for the technology waned at companies, they said.

Voice assistants are “dumb as rocks,” Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, said in an interview this month with The Financial Times, declaring that new AI would lead the way. Microsoft has worked closely with OpenAI, investing $13 billion in the startup and incorporating its technology into the Bing search engine as well as other products.

Apple declined to comment on Siri. Google said it was committed to providing a great virtual assistant to help people on their phones and inside their homes and cars; the company is separately testing a chatbot called Bard. Amazon said it saw a 30 percent increase in customer engagement globally with Alexa in the past year and was optimistic about its mission to build world-class AI.