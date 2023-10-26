Home page World

Sky gardens, hanging plant walls and reflecting pools: the Hotel Parkroyal on Pickering is a showcase project for vertical greening. © Carola Frentzen/dpa

Almost six million inhabitants in a small area – that normally leaves little room for nature. It’s different in Singapore: more than 160,000 plants grow here. Also on skyscrapers.

Singapore – Founding father Lee Kuan Yew had a vision for Singapore in the 1960s: a garden city should be created, green and livable despite dense population. The result of decades of planning is impressive. The Southeast Asian city-state is one of the greenest metropolises in the world and a leader in sustainable building design.

Whether vertical jungles on house fronts or the 18 futuristic Supertrees, on whose metal frames more than 160,000 plants grow: when it comes to demonstrating its pioneering role as an ecological innovator, Singapore doesn’t mess around. It’s clunky.

The next goals have already been set and are extremely ambitious: the garden city is to become a city in a garden, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explained in 2012. “It’s a play on words, and it means connecting our communities, our places and spaces through parks, gardens, streetscapes and sky-high greenery.” Meanwhile, the authorities are going even further: the “Green Plan 2030” specifies how to get to the end The transformation into a “City in Nature” should be successful by the end of the decade.

Views of greenery from every window

“Some complain that people in Singapore live in small spaces, almost all of them without their own garden,” says Gee Soo, who works for the company “Hello! Singapore Tours” works as a city guide. “But I tell them: Guys, the whole city is my garden!” No matter which window you look out of, you always see greenery.

The German Kerstin Vieth, who has lived in Singapore for eleven years, also appreciates the advantages compared to Asian concrete deserts like Bangkok or Jakarta: “Sometimes in the middle of the city you have the feeling of being in the rainforest, like in the MacRitchie Reservoir Park with its great TreeTop Walk in the treetops.”

The provision of green spaces is an integral part of the city’s development plans “to ensure that its greening goes hand in hand with urbanization,” says Chua Yen Ling of the National Parks Board (NParks). The governing body is responsible for improving and managing urban ecosystems and is the lead agency for green spaces and biodiversity conservation. Among other things, it is stipulated that when building roads, space must be reserved for tree planting and enough land must be reserved everywhere for parks and gardens.

Even the airport is like an oasis

In addition, a million new trees are to be planted by 2030. Heat-stricken regions on both the main island and the offshore islands are given special consideration, as Ling explains. Because trees provide much-needed shade. Above all, in the future no citizen should live more than a ten-minute walk from a park. Routes hundreds of kilometers long are intended to directly connect the various green spaces with one another.

The airport already shows where the journey is going: “The Jewel” was built at Changi Airport in 2019, a glass circular building with 280 restaurants and shops and a 40-meter-high, round indoor waterfall that rushes spectacularly from the glass ceiling into the depths. It is surrounded by hanging terraced gardens full of palm trees, ferns and orchids.

The water comes from tanks that collect rainwater. Long-lasting side effect: The cool water also moistens the splendor of the plants. “Like from another planet,” whispers a visitor.

Green airport: “The Jewel” was built at Changi Airport in 2019, a glass circular building that houses, among other things, a spectacular indoor waterfall. © Carola Frentzen/dpa

Speaking of orchids. Singapore has also given its national flower a record-breaking oasis: The National Orchid Garden houses the largest collection in the world and is a leader in the art of hybrid breeding. When monarchs, ministers or heads of state arrive, the government regularly launches a flowery charm offensive and names new species of orchids after them. A special honor, because hardly anything represents Singapore better than such an exotic plant. There is already a “Dendrobium Frank-Walter Steinmeier”.

Singapore has the largest glass greenhouse in the world

Of course, at the equator, with its hot, humid climate, things bloom and thrive more easily than in drier regions of the world. But cleverly integrating this desire for growth and growth into a big city is an art. The “Parkroyal on Pickering” hotel, which opened in 2013, shows that this can also be achieved vertically. Sky gardens, hanging plant walls and reflecting pools of water run through the building. 50 different species grow on an impressive 15,000 square meters, including many exotic ones such as monsteras, alocasias and calatheas.

But nowhere are Singapore’s revolutionary greening techniques better showcased than in the Gardens by the Bay park. In addition to the Supertrees, which are known all over the world, the centerpiece is two gigantic greenhouses. In the “Cloud Forest,” visitors walk through a pleasantly cool cloud forest including a 35-meter-high mountain with an indoor waterfall dotted with bromeliads and ferns.

The heart of the Gardens by the Bay park are so-called Supertrees. Tens of thousands of plants grow on the futuristic metal trees. © Carola Frentzen/dpa

In the 1.28 hectare “Flower Dome” with tens of thousands of flowers, the climate is temperate. The miracle has been in the Guinness Book of Records since 2015 – as the largest glass greenhouse in the world.

Many trash cans are solar powered

Everything works in a cycle: “The large amount of garden waste, such as dried leaves, is collected and burned in a biomass boiler,” says city guide Gee Soo. “The energy is then used to cool the greenhouses.” Here, too, rain is collected, cleaned of aquatic plants and used for irrigation.

By the way, many parts of the city already have solar-powered garbage cans – so-called smart bins: They automatically report to the garbage collection when they are full and also serve as a WiFi hotspot. And public transport is not only efficient, but also cheap: no journey costs more than 2.10 Singapore dollars (1.45 euros). This helps to reduce traffic congestion.

Despite all the praise for so much environmental awareness, human rights activists also criticize increasing autocracy and the many repressive laws. Since the end of the colonial era, a single party, the People’s Action Party, has ruled. “But why change a winning team?” asks Gee Soo. Many citizens support the government’s ideas – especially with regard to its green revolution.

In the interactive gallery of the URA Center (Urban Redevelopment Authority), which is freely accessible to everyone, interested parties can take a tour at any time and find out what the authorities are planning for the future – and what is already reality. Many school classes come here in the morning – nature conservation and greenery are part of the curriculum in Singapore, even for the youngest children.

When night falls and the Supertrees come to life in a “Garden Rhapsody,” Singapore makes it clear once again: technology, sustainability and nature are not opposites, but compatible with each other. What’s more: they can also form a symbiosis in a big city. Thanks to many photovoltaic cells, the Supertrees themselves produce the electricity for the spectacular light show, in which the giant trees seem to dance in harmony with the music. dpa