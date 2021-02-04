Mario Marín, during a conference when he was governor of Puebla. Francisco Guasco / Cuartoscuro

On Wednesday Mario Marín, the former governor of Puebla who was an accomplice of a network of child sexual exploitation and who also committed the crime of torture against the journalist and writer Lydia Cacho, who denounced the case in her book, was arrested. The demons of eden (2005). The so-called “precious góber” was not prosecuted by the Mexican authorities at the time. He was arrested 15 years later, largely because the UN demanded in 2019 the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to act. Marín had been on the run for two years. It was wanted in more than 190 countries and had a red token …