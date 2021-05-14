Last month, the General Syndicate of the Nation (SIGEN) fired “militant auditor” Rolando Oreiro from Public TV for irregularities in his appointment, of which he found out from the journalistic investigation of Clarín, according to a request for access to public information answered by Gabriela Custer, secretary general of the official control body.

In that response, Custer assured that when they hired Oreiro in January 2020 they were unaware that he had finished collecting a voluntary retirement a few months before his appointment at Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA, the company that manages Public TV and National Radio), something that It is prohibited by current regulations.

The SIGEN official said that they found out about her real situation from “journalistic publications.” And that when they corroborated that information, they revoked his appointment to Oreiro, “for reasons of illegitimacy.”

“There is no similar background”, assured the official Custer, when asked what are the steps that SIGEN takes in this type of case.

Former auditor Rolando Oreiro, in the new photo of his profile on WhatsApp, published after the scandal about his situation on Public TV.

The information about Oreiro’s irregular situation was an investigation by Clarion, what posted on March 15, under the title Rolando Oreiro, the militant auditor whom Rosario Lufrano commissioned to investigate the withdrawal of $ 4 million in cash from Public TV.

In that journalistic investigation published exclusively by Clarion the $ 4 million cash withdrawal figure was still being handled, instead of the $ 11.4 million later verified. And it was reported that Oreiro had been appointed by the current Government as head of the Internal Audit of SIGEN in RTA in 2020, despite the fact that collected $ 2,742,468 for a voluntary retirement at INCAA in 2018, for which he could not hold a position again designated by SIGEN, with a gross salary of $ 457,550 per month.

There it was mentioned that a specialist in the public sector explained that the Decree 263/18, which establishes the regulations for Voluntary Retirement “is very clear in its article 11, where it says that ‘the agents who access any of the Voluntary Retirement plans that are approved by this decree they may not be reinstated under any form of employment or contracting services or work for a term of FIVE (5) years counted from his discharge ‘. That prohibition includes RTA, “said the specialist.

In the response to the request for access to public information presented by Clarion, the official Custer explained that, “dated March 16, 2021, in the framework of the events that occurred in Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA) that are in the public domain, this Organization learned from journalistic publications that Dr. Oreiro had accepted a voluntary retirement plan in 2018 “.

When “this SIGEN became aware of the aforementioned, it immediately requested information from INCAA, to whose permanent staff Oreiro belonged at the time of the voluntary retirement.” INCAA reported there that Oreiro had collected $ 2,738,469 for this voluntary withdrawal, whose last installment was collected in August 2019; that is, $ 3,999 less than it had reported Clarion in the original note.

“The named failed to denounce this impediment in the sworn statement on incompatibilities, disqualifications and conflict of interest signed at the time of his application ”, when he presented himself to join in 2020 as an auditor in RTA, stated the SIGEN official, in her response to the request for access to public information. And he added: “Therefore, this Agency was unaware that Oreiro had received the fees corresponding to a voluntary withdrawal.”

“In this case, the facts were analyzed, the applicable regulations were examined and reliable information was obtained that allowed to verify that Oreiro failed to declare before SIGEN that he was disabled to be appointed auditor as a consequence of the failure to comply with the reentry period established in the voluntary retirement plans to which he joined. As a consequence of this, SIGEN resolved the revocation of his designation as Internal Auditor of RTA for reasons of illegitimacy, “concluded the general secretary of SIGEN.

Historical militant of the Buenos Aires PJ, Oreiro was shown hugging Vice President Cristina Kirchner in his WhatsApp profile, until Clarion He published that information and changed the photo to another where he was alone, with a soccer ball in his hands.

When the scandal broke out over the irregular withdrawal of purses with money, Rosario Lufrano said that ordered a “comprehensive audit” in RTA, in charge of SIGEN.

In an interview that he gave in those days to Radio Rivadavia, Lufrano maintained that he instructed “the auditor” so that “he takes action on the matter, check how much money had been withdrawn, how many invoices there are to complete the total and if those invoices are well prepared, if the detail of what was bought is consistent with the price. For the auditor to inform me, in addition, the chain of responsibility. Why was it done that way, “Lufrano said.

With his background, suspicions grew that Oreiro’s audit did not have the necessary independence to investigate the management headed by Lufrano.

But the dismissal of the auditor who led that investigation and the resignation of eight other executives deepened the crisis in Public TV, delaying the delivery of the audit report, since SIGEN appointed Analia Ostojich on April 15 as a new auditor to replace Oreiro.

“Ostojich wanted to do the audit from scratch, for the withdrawal of the cash. And it is about to finish,” official sources told Clarion.

