From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Rumors are once again circulating that Putin’s notorious “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov is in poor health. Now he is even said to have flown in a specialist.

Grozny – Rumors have been circulating for a long time that Ramzan Kadyrov, also known as Putin’s “bloodhound,” has weakened health. Kadyrov is the dictator of Chechnya, an autonomous republic of the Russian Federation, notorious for his brutality and ruthlessness. But its facade could slowly crumble. Because after speculation about his physical condition in December, a source is now claiming again that Kadyrov has a serious health problem.

Kadyrov had specialists flown in: How sick is Putin’s “bloodhound” really?

Current photos only allow speculation as to whether Putin’s “bloodhound” is actually doing badly. Admittedly, the Chechen leader often appears a bit bloated in the face, and his eyes can hardly be seen in many photos.

Kadyrov recently posted a photo with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel. © Telegram @RKadyrov_95

Now Akhmed Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, has spoken out and claims to know more about Kadyrov’s condition. Previously had the Picture reported about it. According to the former prime minister, who now lives in exile, Kadyrov has kidney problems. He even had a specialist from the United Arab Emirates flown to Chechnya to get reliable help.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s information was not officially confirmed. However, if it is correct, the 46-year-old could suffer from symptoms such as high blood pressure, weight gain, fluid retention in the legs and shortness of breath. According to the Leipzig University Hospital, these are considered to be classic signs of kidney failure. In Kadyrov’s case, they could explain why the notorious dictator looks a bit bloated in many photos.

Ramzan Kadyrov in December 2022. How bad is he really? © IMAGO/Yelena Afonina/ITAR-TASS

Ramzan Kadyrov: source in exile wants information on his physical condition

The specialist should be informed of the Picture according to a man named Dr. Act Yassin Ibrahim M. El-Shahat. He is chief physician in the kidney department at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. He is currently in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, to look after Putin’s “bloodhound” personally. The fact that he occasionally appears fit in front of the camera is solely thanks to stimulants.

How the Chechen leader is actually doing, he would probably not disclose even in a critical condition. He only wanted to prove his physical fitness by doing push-ups on a TV show in December after rumors of his poor health circulated. (nz)