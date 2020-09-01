The 46th Deauville American Film Festival will open its doors this year in a global context affected by the pandemic. In the United States, the majors cancel the shootings, deprogram the world releases. How sick is American cinema with the coronavirus?

Canceled shoots, rewritten scripts, national or global releases postponed, American cinema, which floods the whole world with its 7th art in small or large films, is suffering the full brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic. Even the release of the latest James Bond has been delayed due to a pandemic. While we were all waiting for Daniel Graig’s last opus in 007 for the month of August, “Mourir can wait” is shifted by Universal Production for a French release scheduled for November 11, 2020.

“Tenet”, the latest Christopher Nolan, is released in France these days but will not be on view (for now) in New York or California. Examples abound on this maelstrom created by the coronavirus on the 7th art in its country of choice: the United States.

Bruno Barde, director of the Deauville American Film Festival, had to review the entire organization of the 46th Festival (from September 4 to 12, 2020) in the absence of American stars on the red carpet. This year, Deauville will host films that could not be screened at the Cannes Film Festival to the delight of moviegoers. This cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival was a real shock for Bruno Barde.

Cannes did not take place, it was a huge shock for me. I was born professionally in Cannes. … If Cannes was canceled, anything was possible … Bruno Barde, Director of the Deauville American Film Festival

The global pandemic has affected the old continent, then the coronavirus is invited across the Atlantic. The reaction of the big studios was very fast: to protect the work tool and the personnel. Teleworking, stopping filming, postponing releases for a better financial return … The Old Continent and its cultural players have mobilized themselves so that, very quickly, under optimal security conditions, cinemas can operate. Defending cinema and films is also a fundamental question, as Bruno Barde likes to point out: Art is living things.





Another very assiduous observer of what is happening in the States, Lisa Nesselson is a film critic on France 24. Native of Chicago, she has lived and worked in France for a long time. She noted the differences in operation for maintaining theaters or even releasing films at all costs.

Cinema in the United States is a huge business that does not have an unemployment system like in France. The pandemic is a disaster for technicians or actors who will not touch anything for some Lisa Nesselson, film critic on France 24

And then the spectators are left to their free will in the rooms. “A few weeks ago, in the New York Times, the film critic urged viewers not to go to the cinema and not to take risks to see a film. The government does not care about the cinema and theatrical circuits. People have to fend for themselves in the dilemma of whether or not to go. When it’s open … “



“Tenet” by C.Nolan released in France and not in NewYork or California

American cinema is today sick with the Coronavirus, like all the arts, all over the world. The main problem posed by the big majors of 7th art production in the United States remains the distribution chain. Today, abandoned in America, organizing their resistance in France, the cinemas suffer in the first place from the lack of available works or from the blackmail organized by the production houses. A film is first watched on the big screen but in the face of illness, the message sent by the US Company Majors is more into the play of broadcasting platforms. Netflix, Amazon, OCS and other colleagues come out of the current American cinema crisis stronger.

Bertrand Tavernier: “Enlightening Life is a great program” Plea by Bertrand Tavernier for the return of the cinema which illuminates life

This letter from Bertrand TAvernier, director, filmmaker, cinephile was read in the program “Lettres d’hôtes” by Augustin Trapenard, on May 12, 2020 for Xavier Giannoli, director

Sainte Maxime, May 11, 2020

Dear Xavier Giannoli,

I imagine you hunched over your computer screen, tweaking the editing of your latest film. Its title, however invented by Balzac to describe the corruption of innocence, the beginning of the destruction of the civilization of the word for the benefit of the civilization of the number, Les illusions perdues, takes on a metaphorical meaning in the terrible crisis we are going through: illusions of unfettered liberalism, of a race for profit, of excessive relocation.

It’s a good time to look back, relearn the past by re-examining these heritage masterpieces that always upset us, you and me, Xavier. You quoted me this sentence from Borges: “When I look at a modern work, I start by asking myself if it deserves to be old”. I think of all those black and white films that the Public Service shuns and that we love. However, they speak of us, of what we live, just like your films.

To help me hold on, for example I warmed up to the lyrical humanism of John Ford in The Grapes of Wrath where farmers are evicted by faceless banks: “This is our land, we have it. buried our dead, ”Muley says to the bulldozer driver who wants to crush his farm. How can we forget Jane Darwell, this courageous mother who, during this odyssey, succeeds in uniting the family. I saw two Beckers, this filmmaker of ordinary decency, Le Trou and its prisoners that unites solidarity, Antoine and Antoinette where workers who live on top of each other learn to live with each other. And Angèle, perhaps the most beautiful Pagnol where the friendship of a shepherd, a peasant and a simpleton – admirable Fernandel with his lie of delicacy – will save an unfortunate woman from fatherly violence. I projected Le Corbeau onto anonymous letters (a topic that is still current, it seems), a scathing and painful film that Clouzot tears off in a dramatic era, the Occupation where an even more terrible pandemic was raging that we called the brown plague.

Imagining that these films have nothing to tell us, do not concern us, is as stupid as relocating drugs to China. These films, like any cultural creation, carry even in their harshness, a message of hope, different from that brought by caregivers and teachers, but just as essential. In a scene from Pass, my friend Jean Cosmos wrote me a magnificent dialogue between two writers. To Jean Aurenche, who reproached himself for having done nothing during the Occupation, Pierre Bost retorted: “But yes, you have written films … There are sheet makers, bread makers, we are together. makers of stories ”-“ And what is it for ”, asks Aurenche -“ To shed light on the lives of sheet makers and bread makers ”.

Enlightening life, my dear Xavier, is a great program. As Hugo wrote: street lamps are lit in crossroads and public places; When will we understand that the night can also be done in the moral world and that we must light torches for the spirits?

Bertrand tavernier