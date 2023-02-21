Of Maria Clara Tonini

Stress management strategies or techniques such as mindfulness can be useful for blocking negative processes, improving well-being

My thirteen year old daughter has been suffering from migraines on a weekly basis for about three years. During the summer the episodes decrease considerably. Who can we contact to address the problem?

He answers Maria Clara Toninineurologist, Headache Center, San Carlo Clinic, Paderno Dugnano (GO TO THE FORUM)

known for a long time as migraine, which can begin to occur as early as a child, tends to increase significantly in adolescence. In this particular period of life, defined as the developmental age and characterized by a physical and psychological change (preparatory for adulthood), the psychological aspects and the management of emotions they are of particular importance in favoring or inducing the triggering or worsening of a migraine, conditioning the quality of life and causing an important disability. The severe symptoms induce the subject to give up on daily activities and difficulties in school performance, in friendships and family relationships and a sense of insecurity and anxiety due to the recurrent and unexpected onset of migraine attacks. This vulnerability can determine a tendency to amplify the perception of pain, defined catastrophizingwhich causes more intense suffering and an increase in emotional stress, underlining how the migraine attack is itself a stressful event. See also Salus TV n.45 of 9 November 2022

A correlation between migraine and catastrophic pain has been demonstrated not only in adults but also in adolescents, due to a greater sensory hypersensitivity. Migraine is known to be associated with increased sensitivity to various visual, auditory, olfactory, and somatosensory stimuli due to a difficulty processing sensory information, perceiving it as harmful and stressful. Just think of the photophobia, phonophobia and osmophobia accompanying an attack. Furthermore, the migraine brain, particularly in females, a brain hypersensitive to painnot only because it is affected by a genetically or epigenetically determined decreased pain threshold, but also and above all by a greater activation of those areas that are involved in emotional processes in response to pain, which makes the brain more susceptible to various sensory, environmental and trigger factors. I am referring to that particular circuit which sees the activation of the amygdala, an important archive of emotions, of the insula, which would connect the painful experience to the somato-sensory circuit, and of the prefrontal cortex, involved in the cognitive and affective processing of pain. See also Research, for multiple sclerosis tailor-made treatments and friendly technology

Difficulty processing sensory information positively and a particularly sensitive brain to pain are at the origin of behaviors to cope with the negative experience of the migraine attacksuch as rumination (negative repetitive thinking) which underlies different emotions – increased anxiety, decreased mood, deep sadness, insecurity, anger – and avoidance, which affects relational life in general, academic performance and friendships , aspects to keep particularly in mind in this period of life. It becomes essential to understand and give importance to how to deal with migraine during adolescence. Strategies of coping (adaptation to stress) o non-pharmacological approaches (for example cognitive behavioral therapies or mindfulness) allow you to interrupt these negative processes, thus improving subjective well-being, and build a more positive health that allows you to deal with pain in adulthood, reducing the psychological consequences in the social, work and personal spheres.