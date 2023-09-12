In case you didn’t know, there are 15 quite common things that workers do during their work hours that can get you fired without giving you compensation corresponding, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Under this context, we will immediately tell you what the 15 things you should avoid doing during your work hours when you are in the offices if you do not want your employer to fire you without compensation.

Because relationships between workers, companies and employers are often difficult, it is necessary to have a framework that regulates the links between the three parties.

In the specific case of Mexico, since the late 70’s the Congress of the Union approved the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which contains the rights and obligations of employees, companies and employers.

In this sense, article 47 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) includes the 15 things that workers should avoid doing when they are working in case they want to keep their job.

Thus, we will immediately give you the complete list with the 15 things you should not do if you do not want the company you work for to fire you without giving you permission. compensation:

*False documents such as educational certificates

*Dishonesty, violence, threats, insults or mistreatment against the employer, his family, clients or management personnel

*Violence against co-workers

*Attacks outside the workplace against the employer, his family or management personnel, which make the continuity of the employment relationship impossible

*Damage to facilities

*Damage caused by worker negligence

*Compromise the safety of the workplace and colleagues

*Harassment and harassment

*Reveal confidential information

*Accumulate three unjustified absences in less than 30 days

*Disobedience to employer instructions

*Not taking preventive measures for accidents or work-related illnesses

*Drug or alcohol consumption

*Judicial sentence with prison sentence

*Lack of documents required by laws and regulations, necessary for the provision of the service when it is attributable to the worker.

Finally, keep in mind that, as established in the aforementioned LFT article, The employer must notify the worker in writing that he will be dismissing him to clearly inform him of the reasons why he has decided to dismiss him and the dates on which he committed said misconduct..

