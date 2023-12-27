Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Is citizen's money being carelessly paid to war refugees from Ukraine? There are increasing attempts from the Union to review cash benefits. The CSU also presents plans. And talks for the first time about the sensitive topic of the return journey.

Munich – Our little neighbor to the north is sending a clear, tough message. The refugees from Ukraine should be paid until 2025 – or leave Denmark. “We have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek in a newspaper interview. “I hope Ukrainians are interested in rebuilding their own country.”

The social democrat, known for his tough course, names conditions. Ukrainians who want to stay should be allowed to do so with a limited residence permit if they earn an annual salary of 375,000 Danish crowns (50,000 euros) by 2025. The minister expressly refers the 2025 target to a situation in which there is peace again in Ukraine. At the same time, however, he speaks about major cultural differences. Although Ukrainians are more like Danes than “people from the Middle East,” they are also very different. They “live completely differently than we do.”

Ukrainian refugees in Europe: Denmark's tough asylum course

Denmark has pursued a tough asylum policy under changing governments for years, unfazed by international criticism. The social democracy in the country supports this. Because of a special regulation, the small country has greater legal leeway than other EU states.

There is also currently a debate in Germany about whether the state is being too generous with Ukrainian war refugees. Politicians from the CDU and CSU have been criticizing for months that, unlike asylum seekers, this group receives citizens' money from the start. The federal government ordered this in 2022, despite later concerns from the FDP, and linked it to the job opportunity for Ukrainians. But data shows: Over 80 percent of refugees are not in work.

The CSU state group wants to tackle the issue aggressively. “In Germany, 17 percent of Ukrainian refugees work, in the Netherlands it is 70 percent, in Poland even more,” Alexander Dobrindt, the head of the Bundestag, told our newspaper. “This shows: Germany offers the wrong incentives with citizens’ money.”

Dobrindt: “Make a job offer and, if rejected, reduce the citizen’s benefit”

Dobrindt suggests far-reaching steps. He doesn't talk about compulsory work, but says that one should “make an offer of work and, if rejected, reduce the citizen's benefit up to and including withdrawal of benefits and departure to western Ukraine.” Dobrindt suggests a kind of agreement on this with Ukraine. In western Ukraine the war is much less noticeable, although rockets are hitting here too.

In fact, domestic sentiment on this issue appears to be slowly changing. Shortly before Christmas, the Federal Audit Office caused a stir with its criticism that more than half of the integration courses offered were canceled. That is “sobering”. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also vaguely indicated that he wanted to save 1.5 billion euros on the citizen's money/Ukraine complex. He named around 700,000 Ukrainian recipients with costs of up to six billion euros.

At the same time, Ukraine is calling on its male citizens to return to the country and help with its defense. The Federal Government's policy here is clearly not to send anyone back who would be forced to serve as a weapon. Here too, the Union shows sympathy for a harder line. The CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter said on Deutschlandfunk that if able-bodied men withdrew from supporting their homeland, that could not be condoned. Kiesewetter suggests that these men be deployed in homeland security (not at the front). Part of his plans is “that we simply cut the citizen’s allowance for men who can serve.” Politicians from the FDP and the Greens also strictly rejected this at the weekend.(Christian Deutschländer)