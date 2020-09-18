Above all, it was a passage in the speech by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that sparked jubilation in some European Mediterranean countries. The announcement by der Leyens that one would “abolish the Dublin regulation” met with a positive response from the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday. The Italian government was “very pleased” that the EU Commission wanted to mark a “turning point” in European asylum policy, Conte said on Thursday.

In Athens, too, the Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos declared that the Dublin system had failed and had to be changed. Earlier, in a speech on the State of the EU, von der Leyen declared that the existing regulation on European asylum policy should be replaced by “a new European system for managing migration”.

The currently applicable Dublin Regulation provides that countries in which migrants first enter the European Union are also responsible for the asylum procedure. The system has been criticized in countries like Greece and Italy for putting the brunt of the asylum procedure on them.

The dispute from 2015 continues to this day

Next Wednesday, the EU Commission wants to make a new proposal to resolve the longstanding dispute among EU states over the distribution of refugees. The dispute from 2015 is still having an impact today, when all European member states were obliged to accept refugees according to a quota following a majority decision by the European interior ministers.

However, despite a ruling by the European Court of Justice, some Eastern European countries still refuse to fulfill the obligation.

Against this background, EU Migration Commissioner Margaritis Schinas urged caution on Wednesday evening at a meeting with representatives of the conservative EPP group in the European Parliament. The Commission proposal to reform the EU asylum policy must be formulated in the coming week in such a way that it is not nullified by the governments in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland within 24 hours, said Schinas, according to information from the EU Parliament.

Migration pressure on Italy and Greece has eased

The migratory pressure on countries such as Italy and Greece – and thus also the political pressure to introduce a binding system for the EU-wide distribution of refugees – has meanwhile decreased considerably compared to the refugee crisis. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 49,539 refugees came to Europe between January 1 and September 10. In 2015 there were more than a million people.

The problem, however, is how the EU should act in an acute emergency – like now after the fire in Moria, Greece. So if the number of refugees were to skyrocket in future due to a crisis outside the EU, the question of an EU-wide distribution would arise again, as in 2015.

Before submitting the reform proposal for the EU asylum system, Brussels must find answers to questions such as these: What happens if 1,800 refugees are to be distributed in the EU, but the EU states only agree to jointly accept 1,500 people? In this situation, the question arises as to what handling the EU Commission should be given to distribute the remaining 300 refugees.