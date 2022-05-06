There is a lot of misery in the world, everything is becoming scarcer and everything is becoming more expensive. These things are bound to hit the big companies hard, too, right? Nope. Shell reports its largest quarterly profit ever. The high energy prices are only beneficial for the company. According to the NOS Shell lost 3.67 billion euros by withdrawing from Russia. But even despite that setback, the company made $6.7 billion in profit. How was Shell able to make such a record profit?

You would think that higher gas and fuel prices are cutting Shell’s profits, but apparently this is one of the main reasons why profits are so high. ‘The average oil price in the first quarter was 60 percent higher than a year earlier. Oil and gas production was solid and stable for most NOS.

According to the New York Times Shell made many cost savings during the pandemic. With energy prices skyrocketing, the large company is benefiting even more from these savings. By the way, before it started withdrawing from Russia, Shell first bought 100,000 tons of oil for a bargain price, the company reported on Twitter in March.

What will Shell do with the record profit?

Shell has announced that part of the profit will be invested in the transition to greener energy. For example, the company is working on a number of hydrogen projects. Incidentally, this does not mean that it is done with fossil fuels: Shell also wants to invest in oil and gas from the North Sea.