This week, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthyordered an impeachment investigation against the president Joe Biden for possible “abuse of power, obstruction of justice and corruption.”

Like Nancy Pelosi in 2019, when she opened a similar investigation against Donald Trump, McCarthy did not even put the decision to a vote of the full House.

In this case, many think that he did not do it because he would lack the votes to approve the measure (the Republicans only have the majority by five votes and there are several who oppose it). Likewise, he took the step reluctantly and under extreme pressure from the most radical wing of his party, which threatened to dismiss him if he did not order the investigation.

True or not, at this point they are irrelevant details. The only thing that is clear is that he has set in motion an explosive process that initially makes Biden the fifth president in history to be subjected to a mechanism contemplated by the Constitution to investigate and try leaders for high crimes and treason.

Andrew Johnson, in 1868; Richard Nixon, in 1974; Bill Clinton in 1998, and Trump are the only colleagues of his on this blacklist.

The question many are asking is how serious the accusations are and how far they can go.

The second part of this answer is rather simple. If Republicans vote as a bloc, they could approve articles of impeachment against Biden, which would activate an impeachment trial in the Senate, which has the final say. But since two-thirds are needed in this body to condemn (a majority they do not have), the process is destined to fail.

The first, on the contrary, is much more complex and, without a doubt, controversial.



The heart of the Republican investigation revolves around Hunter Biden, the youngest son of the American president whose problems with drug abuse and business dealings with foreign companies have already been well documented.

Between 2008 and 2016, when Biden was Barack Obama’s president, Hunter received large sums of money from companies based primarily in Ukraine and China. It is evident, and this was also already known, that he took advantage of his surname and the position held by his father to benefit financially.

In some cases, especially in Ukraine, when he accepted a position on Burisma’s board of directors there was a clear conflict of interest even if it were not illegal.

Burisma was a kyiv-based energy company whose owner was accused by the United States of corruption. Biden, at that time, was in charge of the Ukraine portfolio in the White House.

But rather than favoring the company – which is the suspicion of the Republicans – he did the opposite, as he pressured the Ukrainian government to dismiss a prosecutor who they considered an obstacle in the fight against corruption. And one of the prosecutor’s sins was not having investigated the owner of Burisma.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s partner and one of the key witnesses in the case, testified before Congress recently that the prosecutor’s removal was seen at Burisma as a blow and not a favor.

Regardless, the Republicans’ thesis is that Biden benefited from his son’s businesses or acted to favor him. To date, and despite having been investigating for nine months, they have found no evidence in this regard.

They have, however, come across evidence that – according to them – suggests a possible crime. As part of their investigation against Hunter, they came across an email in which he said that part of the money was reserved for the “boss.”

Other emails have shown that Biden sometimes attended meals with his son at which his foreign partners appeared.

Archer, in his testimony, also said that on at least 20 occasions over a decade, Hunter put his father on speaker phone while meeting with business partners.

But according to Archer himself, “What Hunter was doing was selling the illusion of having access to his father.”

He also denied that the president had participated in or even discussed business agreements with his son’s partners.Republicans also claim to have discovered that the “Biden family” earned $20 million from “foreign sources.”

But it is already proven that the bulk of that sum was paid to Hunter’s partners. The president’s son would have received around $7.5 million and Republicans now allege that both Biden’s brother and his daughter-in-law would have received some funds.



So far, however, not a single dollar has been traced back to the president.

It is important to remember that in the four years between being vice president and president (from 2017 to 2021), President Biden could have done business with his son without breaking ethics rules. But that has not been proven to be the case either.

Another document revealed – through testimony from a confidential FBI source – alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden were involved in a foreign bribery scheme with a Ukrainian business executive and that they each allegedly received $5 million. But no evidence has emerged to confirm this claim, which has already been investigated by the Department of Justice.

Joe Biden may have been intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s business activities and intentionally leveraged his power to benefit his son.

Furthermore, the president has released 25 years of federal tax returns, dating back to 1988.

And no money associated with Hunter or business with these foreign companies appears in them. In other words, if those payments had existed, Biden would have lied on his tax returns, which is a crime. But it is unlikely because both to aspire to the vice presidency and the presidency, the authorities carry out extensive investigations.

Additionally, despite the ethical issues and potential conflicts of interest, neither Hunter nor any other member of the family has been accused of committing a crime as part of the investigations carried out by the prosecutor’s office.

It is also worth noting that Biden, once he became president, let the prosecutor appointed by Trump for this case continue with his investigation.

That prosecutor filed several charges against Hunter, but they ended up being for tax evasion and for purchasing a gun when he was not authorized to do so.

The agreement that Hunter reached with the Prosecutor’s Office fell apart – and the case has been reopened – because the negotiated sentence ended up being questioned for being tenuous (only a fine).

Republicans now allege that Biden may have pushed for his son not to be punished and that would amount to obstruction of justice.

But it is something that the prosecutor appointed by Trump has not hinted at at the moment.

In short, while doubts remain, Republicans have failed to find a connection between Hunter’s business dealings and the US president.

The impeachment investigation, they say, will give them powers to get to the bottom of those questions.

But that is where this case differs from all the previous ones. In the case of Nixon, espionage against the Democratic Party in Watergate and the role of the White House had already been documented when the House launched its investigation.

With Clinton, there was already the report by Special Prosecutor Ken Starr documenting the president’s extramarital relationship with a practitioner and his effort to hide it when it was decided to launch the legislative investigation.

As for Trump, during his first trial, there was the testimony of an official who had recorded a conversation between the president and the president of Ukraine in which he asked him to open an investigation against Biden, his political rival.

Instead of clearing up those insinuations, Republicans are trying to generate accusations that do not exist today through the same process

In the second, due to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the American public heard live Trump’s calls to his supporters to march to the Capitol and then the time it took to ask them to leave despite that the mob had already entered the premises and was looking for congressmen to lynch them.

“It is possible that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s business activities and, while serving as vice president, intentionally leveraged his power to benefit his son. That possibility, however remote, does not change the elements at play or alter comparisons between how Republicans hope to advance an impeachment inquiry and what was on the table before the 1974, 1998, 2019 and 2021 impeachments. ” says Washington Post expert Philip Bump.

According to Bump, “in those four cases, varying degrees of evidence were available suggesting misconduct on the part of the sitting president. In the current case these are only insinuations. Instead of clearing up those insinuations, Republicans are trying to generate accusations that do not exist today through the same process.”

Which, said the editorial this Thursday in this same medium, destroys the figure of “impeachment” because from now on the yardstick for prosecuting a sitting president can even be unverified gossip.

