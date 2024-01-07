Sergio Canales arrived at the Liga MX as the big bomb for the Apertura 2023 tournament. However, the Spanish footballer's time in Mexican football has been experienced with more pain than glory. The former Real Betis player suffered a serious injury that sidelined him for the season.
So far, Canales still does not justify his signing and has been forced to do so. On Saturday, January 6, alarm bells went off in Monterrey because the midfielder was injured in the friendly duel they had against Mazatlán.
The European player had to leave the field of play after this play. The outlook looked dark for both the player and Rayados, but how serious is Sergio Canales' new injury?
In an interview, the Spanish player himself clarified what happened in the duel against the Cañoneros. Canales mentioned that he has nothing, but that he had been suffering from physical discomfort for a few days and they decided not to take any more risks in the friendly match.
“Well, I have nothing, I had been having discomfort for a few days and since it was a friendly match I decided not to take risks (…) I had a pretty bad injury and it is my first blow but I hope to be back training”
– Sergio Canales
When asked by reporters about whether he will be available to play the matchday 1 of Clausura 2024, the midfielder was optimistic and indicated that he hopes to be ready for this commitment.
Monterrey will host Puebla next Saturday, January 13 at the Gigante de Acero in the first match of the season. Will Canales be ready for this match?
