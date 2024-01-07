The Spanish Sergio Canales talks about his injury:

“Well, I have nothing, I had been having discomfort for a few days and I decided not to take risks.”

“I had a pretty bad injury and it's my first knock but I hope to be back training.”

“I hope so (to be in J1)”@mmdeportesmx pic.twitter.com/JzEE1G27HF

— Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) January 7, 2024