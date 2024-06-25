Not everything is joy within the Colombia selection after what was his triumphant debut in the America Cup: beat the Paraguay team 2-1 on matchday 1 of group D and positioned itself as the leader of the area after Brazil’s goalless draw against Costa Rica.

There was a lot of good news from the victory. It is necessary to highlight the security that the goalkeeper transmits Camilo Vargas on the porch, the impetus and battle spirit that put him in the center of the field Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos, the talent and magic of Luis Diaz on the left wing and the delicacy of James Rodriguezthe great figure after the two assists he provided with his silk left boot.

James Rodríguez, the figure of Colombia vs. Paraguay Photo:taken from TV and Cristian Álvarez

Concern for Lucumí

However, in the match there was very bad news that set off all the alarms for the national team after the physical discomfort suffered by the central defender. Jhon Jáder Lucimi, who had to be replaced.

The central Bologna of Italy He stretched his leg to block a powerful shot from Julio Enciso and achieved the goal. But after the ball hit, the player suffered and had to be treated on the field.

Lucumi He tried, but he could not continue due to discomfort in his leg and he had to take the field instead of Yerry Minawho had to occupy the position of the first central defender along with Davinson Sanchez who ran to the place occupied by Jhon Jáder.

Jhon Lucumi Photo:FCF

Message to give peace of mind

It is not known if the issue for the 25-year-old Cali native is a muscle issue, a knee problem or if it was just a discomfort in the game. He DT Nestor Lorenzo conveyed some calmness in the press conference after the victory against Paraguay.

“What happened to Lucumí seems not to be serious, but we will see the evolution in the coming days,” he said on the subject of a possible injury.

For his part, the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún, He indicated that this Tuesday he will undergo the respective medical examinations and it is expected that it will not be anything serious.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:FCF

“A little delicate, we trust that the work done by our medical staff will be sufficiently effective and very soon he will be fit and active again to be at the service of our coaching staff. I don’t know, that is an issue that our medical team will evaluate,” said the president on Caracol Radio.

And he commented that the center back and fixed piece in Néstor Lorenzo’s scheme will not be against Costa Rica this Friday. “In principle, it would seem that, suddenly, he could not be in front of Costa Rica. We have to wait for the technician’s concept. Today he will undergo the necessary medical check-ups and technical check-ups, to know exactly what evaluation there is regarding his injury.”

HAROLD YEPES

